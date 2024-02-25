Jordyn Woods makes first 'lifestyle drop' with fashion brand as beau Karl-Anthony Towns leads promotions

Jordyn Woods is putting her own spin on the launch of her clothing line. She's leading her way with the successful Woods by Jordyn venture. Accompanied by her NBA star partner, Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods dropped the latest lifestyle clothing range.

She posted an update on social media about the sweatsuit. She shared an Instagram post posing with her boyfriend Towns and had a long caption to share her new clothing line.

It's not the first time Woods had Towns dressed in the Woods by Jordyn hoodie. She earlier shared KAT's pre-game look while he was headed to the Timberwolves' locker room.

He paired the light-colored hoodie with a pair of lightly washed distressed jeans with heart-shaped patches.Jordyn Woods also rocked the same hoodie during the Timberwolves' matchup against the Trail Blazers while cheering on from the sidelines.

Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledges support from Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods has attended many of the Minnesota Timberwolves games from the sidelines to watch Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns acknowledges the support from Jordyn Woods. Tallking about recovering from a grade 3 calf strain, he told People:

"I've never had an injury like that. So being able to keep my mind strong and get back to this stage at All-Star is awesome."

"My family got me through every tough time I’ve ever had. I’ve always been able to fall back on my family, my support system, my friends and I've got an amazing woman at home so it makes those tough times not so tough."

Towns delivered a rare and memorable All-Star Game performance, notching up an impressive 50 points.

Commanding the court, he showcased remarkable accuracy, sinking 23 of 35 shots, including 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. His extraordinary contribution accounted for roughly 25% of his team's shots and 27% of their otal points, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to score 50 points in an All-Star Game. He joined Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry in the exclusive club.

Despite Towns' stellar performance, the Western Conference fell short, 211-186 victory. Nevertheless, his extraordinary display of offensive prowess solidifies his position as one of the league's most formidable athletes.