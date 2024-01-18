Josh Giddey investigation: Latest update from Newport Beach PD amid underage relationship controversy

Last November, Josh Giddey was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a girl who was still a minor. The reason behind these accusations was due to the leaked videos of Giddey and the girl having a sexual relationship that went viral on social media. While many were disgusted by the OKC Thunder star's actions, he claims that he was never aware of the girl's age.

The Newport Beach Police Department immediately investigated the case after the viral issue was brought to their attention. After a couple of months of detective work, it appears that Josh Giddey won't face any charges. As of January 17, 2024, the Newport Beach PD has completed their investigation and didn't find any criminal activity committed by Giddey.

This comes as good news for OKC fans. Given how Giddey was found innocent, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver won't likely suspend the Thunder guard. Josh is an important piece for Oklahoma at the moment as he is helping Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren hold down the fort as one of the top teams in the league right now with a 27-13 record.

How did Josh Giddey get tied up to a minor?

Josh Giddey, the OKC Thunder's shooting guard, was caught in a scandal claiming he has been in a relationship with a female who is reported to be a minor, with claims indicating it was a one-night affair back in November. Giddey claimed he wasn't aware of the girl's real age until the following day after their hookup. The girl was said to be a junior in high school at the time.

In Giddey's defense, he met the girl at a nightclub that only permitted people aged 18 years old and above to enter the establishment. With that said, the OKC guard assumed she was of legal age hence why he found himself in such a predicament. Given the circumstances, it's no wonder Giddey was found innocent. At the end of the day, it's the club's fault for allowing a minor to enter. It's also the girl's fault for not being honest with Josh beforehand.

Josh Giddey dodges potential suspension

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has been keeping a close eye on his players as of late. Silver has recently built a reputation for disciplining players through suspensions for inappropriate actions made outside the hardwood. Now that Josh Giddey was found innocent by the police, the OKC Thunder guard will no longer have to worry about getting banned from playing basketball.

Giddey has been a valuable asset to his team as of late. He is currently averaging 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He recently came up with an impressive triple-double performance against the Portland Trail Blazers last Thursday. Josh added 13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three blocks that night.

Considering how Josh Giddey is capable of putting up valuable numbers for OKC, it comes as a sigh of relief that they will no longer need to worry about losing Giddey in the lineup.

