Josh Giddey mints colossal history to join Michael Jordan

Josh Giddey led the Chicago Bulls to a crucial 119-111 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Behind the Australian’s 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals, the Bulls held on for an important victory. Giddey, who has been filling up the stat sheet this season, earned a place in franchise history.

Ad

Per StatMamba:

“The only players in Bulls history to have a season with 1,000+ PTS, 500+ AST, & 500+ REB:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Michael Jordan

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Scottie Pippen

“Josh Giddey”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Giddey entered the game against the Heat with 994 points, 550 rebounds and 492 assists. The combo guard’s all-around production allowed him to breach the mark only the Bulls’ legendary duo accomplished before.

Scottie Pippen had three seasons with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. He breached those marks from 1990-91 to 1992-93. Michael Jordan accomplished the same feat in back-to-back seasons (1988-89 and 1989-90).

Giddey came close once when he was with the OKC Thunder when he tallied 1,260 points, 599 rebounds and 469 assists. He finally broke through in his first season with the Chicago Bulls. Giddey became just the third player this season to tally at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Chicago Bulls desperately need Josh Giddey’s all-around brilliance

The Chicago Bulls sidelined Josh Giddey on Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers because of a forearm injury. Without the versatile guard, the team went down 135-113. The Bulls gave the point guard the green light to play on the second night of a back-to-back set versus the Miami Heat.

Giddey, after earning a well-deserved break, delivered when needed. The Australian steadied his team, particularly during stretches when Miamis’ defense suffocated them. He relentlessly battled for rebounds against the twin tower combo of Bam Adebayo and Kel’el Ware. When not crashing the boards, he was dissecting the Heat defense with his passes.

Ad

The Chicago Bulls desperately need Josh Giddey to sustain his all-around brilliance. After the win against the Heat, they still have a chance to move up the standings with two games left. The Bulls have the chance to finish the regular season with the No. 8 spot if they run the table.

Expand Tweet

Regardless of where the Bulls stand to start the play-in tournament, they need Giddey to be at his best. Chicago is dealing with injuries to multiple key players, so if the former Thunder star stumbles, the Bulls are unlikely to make the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More