Josh Hart emphatically approves 'breast milk' as best & shares back story behind his cryptic tweet

Who else shares his curiosity about breast milk? No one but former New York Knicks forward Josh Hart, known for his outspoken nature.

Hart caused a stir last year with a tweet about the taste of breast milk on X (formerly known as Twitter). His social media post surprised many, including his former college teammate Jalen Brunson, who teased him about it.

In a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, Hart delved into the backstory of his viral tweet. As he and Brunson sat across each other and asked each one questions, the Knicks All-Star asked Hart to rank different types of milk in terms of flavor. The choices were oat, almond, soy and breast.

"Soy is the worst, I don't really drink oat, so that's three," Hart said as he ranked the milk choices given. "I gotta put breast up there, breast is number one, baby. Almond two.

For the people who don't know, I'm a first-time dad. Like any first-time dad, you wonder what breast milk tasts like. I just happen to tweet it out... I would say, it had a nice, little sweetness to it."

Brunson couldn't do anything but put his hand on his face. Although, it may be because of the spice level of the wings they ate at the show. As Hart was explaining, his teammate had to cut him off and ask the production crew why they were letting him talk about breast milk.

The full episode of Hot Ones Versus with Hart and Brunson can be watched by fans on the First We Feast channel on YouTube.

Josh Hart doesn't regret sharing his curiosity about breast milk on social media

A few celebrities have shared embarrassing moments on social media. Whether it's a post they shared or liked, or even a post that came from their ideas. However, Josh Hart doesn't regret asking the entire X community about the taste of breast milk.

According to the Knicks forward, he's not the only new parent who has thought of tasting their significant other's breast milk. Hart also added that his post had an incredible engagement from his followers.

"First off, we had great engagements on these tweets," Hart said. "Great engagement! 4.2 million views!"

Hart also shared that not everyone curious about the taste of breast milk had the guts to taste it. For Brunson and the Knicks, as long as the 6-foot-5 forward is doing what they need him to do, sharing weird tweets won't be a problem.

