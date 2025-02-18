Josh Hart shares positive update on injured $14,318,182 Knicks center and possible lineup shakeups on his comeback

New York Knicks star Mitchell Robinson is yet to play a game for the 2024-25 NBA season. The big man is still recovering from the foot surgery he underwent in the offseason. His teammate, Josh Hart, revealed that the center could return to the court soon in the latest episode of the "Roommates Show."

The last time Robinson played was in the 2024 playoffs. The role player participated in five of the six games New York had against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. However, the big man, who's set to earn $14.3 million this season, only played one game the following round against the Indiana Pacers.

Hart hinted at Robinson's return to the team early in the second half of the season. (Start at 1:02:29)

"He'll be back, soon," Hart said.

"I'mma say, I pray he's back soon, if all goes well," New York's star Jalen Brunson added.

The Knicks forward was then asked what the seven-foot big man can bring to the team. Hart said that it allows them to take on teams who like to play with a bigger frontcourt.

"I think it gives you the ability -- like you said, we could -- For example, Cleveland has a big frontcourt, you can start Mitch, KAT, OG, 'Kal, JB and play that. Or it's like, we play Atlanta. You know, Capela. But then they have, they surround them more with smaller guards. So, you can start KAT at the five, put me in the lineup."

Last season, Robinson was limited to 31 games. He played in the first 21 games of the 2023-24 season before he missed almost three months due to a foot injury. He returned before the campaign ended and played 10 games under a minute restriction. The big man averaged 15.5 minutes on the floor during that span.

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson addresses his road to recovery

The Knicks shared an update on Robinson's progress last week. According to the team, the big man is back with the team and has started to practice. However, there isn't any timetable for his return yet.

Before he returns to action, Robinson states that he is taking things carefully and wants to give his team his best effort.

“I’m just taking it day by day the best that I can, just trying to get to 100 percent,” Robinson said to The Athletic. “That’s my main goal. I’m going to do whatever it takes to get there so that it doesn’t happen again.”

The six-year veteran has dealt with various injuries in his young career. When healthy, however, he's an integral part of the team's success.

