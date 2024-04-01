Josh Hart sheds harsh light on OG Anunoby and Julius Randle’s potential return

Josh Hart isn't paying too much attention to the "what ifs" for the New York Knicks this season surrounding the returns of OG Anunoby and Julius Randle. The Knicks have played for a brief stretch without the frontcourt duo, and they seem to be getting comfortable and gaining confidence playing shorthanded.

Randle and Anunoby got injured in the Jan. 27 game against the Miami Heat. Randle remains sidelined, while Anonoby missed 18 games and returned on Mar. 12. However, he was ruled out again after making three consecutive appearances.

The duo could be closing in on their comeback, but Hart isn't too invested in talks around that. He's already viewing the Knicks team as they are.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm looking at it like this is the team that we're going to have," Hart told reporters on Sunday (via SNY TV). "We'll be pleasantly surprised if they (Randle and Anunoby) come back."

The Knicks have generated plenty of production from available players in Randle and Anunoby's absences. Josh Hart is among those, along with Donte DiVincenzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and Miles McBride.

New York is 16-13 since Randle and Anunoby went down with injuries, posting a 4.1 net rating (10th), 116.1 offensive rating (11th) and 112.0 defensive rating (12th).

Expand Tweet

Latest around OG Anunoby and Julius Randle's returns explain Josh Hart's comments

Josh Hart didn't sound as optimistic about the Knicks having OG Anunoby and Julius Randle back anytime soon, with only eight games left in the regular season. On top of that, SNY TV's Ian Begley revealed the frontcourt duo could be back "at some point" before the playoffs begin. However, neither player has been cleared for contact.

"At some point, these guys will be back, when you talk about Anunoby and Julius Randle," Begley said. "It's a bit bizarre that Randle has not been cleared for contact yet, and Anunoby, Tom Thibodeau had said ... He hadn't taken any contact in practice yet."

There are just over two weeks left in the regular season and no contact practice for either player, which means they are far from a return. They will need reconditioning and ramping up to be close to 100% for game speed.

It may not come during the regular season, which is ideal, as the playoffs are fast approaching. They can use those games to ramp up and come close to being near their full potential come playoff time. Julius Randle and OG Anunoby could also understand where they are in their recovery stages and the load they can carry.