Josh Hart takes shots at LeBron James-owned sports team for flexing spending power

It seems like Liverpool FC's summer transfer business has left Josh Hart a bit confused. The New York Knicks star ranted about the billion-dollar soccer club on a record-breaking splurge right following their Premier League title-winning season.According to Sportico, the Reds spent a total of $565 million this summer on transfer fees, 150% more than when the club's 2018 transfer window ($216.3 million).Josh Hart was seemingly overwhelmed with the numbers and let out his feelings on the internet. The Knicks star took a shot at the soccer club, which also has LeBron James as one of its minority owners.&quot;Liverpool got a money printer in Anfield?&quot; he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).After securing the Premier League title, Liverpool had amped up its title defence for the next year. The highlight of their record-breaking transfer window was Alexander Isak, who joined from Newcastle United FC for $146.2 million, which could add more money with add-ons. Liverpool also signed Florian Wirtz for over $135 million.Spending on Liverpool FC was one of LeBron James' greatest business expenditures. The LA Lakers star invested in the soccer club in 2011, when he bought 2% minority stake in the club for $6.5 million. During that time, the club was valued at $552 million.Almost one and a half decades later, the Lakers star's investment has increased by over 16 times. According to European Business Magazine, his stake could now be worth over $100 million.In 2021, King James converted his Liverpool stake into a broader ownership stake. He bought a 1% ownership in Fenway Sports Group, the group that owns Liverpool FC, along with other sports clubs like the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR's RFK Racing. His 1% is currently valued at $129 million.Josh Hart contract details with the KnicksIn the last few seasons, Josh Hart became the identity of the New York Knicks under Tom Thibodeau. From his hardcore rebounding that kept the Knicks' season going to 3-point shooting, Hart's true value was never reflected in his contract.In 2023, Josh Hart signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Knicks, earning an average of over $20 million per season until 2027-28.Interestingly, according to Forbes, Liverpool FC is currently valued at $5.4 billion, over $2 billion more than the New York Knicks. Last year, the Knicks franchise was valued at $7.5 billion, one of the highest valued teams in the NBA.