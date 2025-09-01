  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Josh Hart
  • Josh Hart takes shots at LeBron James-owned sports team for flexing spending power

Josh Hart takes shots at LeBron James-owned sports team for flexing spending power

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 01, 2025 22:37 GMT
Josh Hart took a shot at LeBron James-owned Liverpool FC [Picture Credit: Getty]
Josh Hart took a shot at LeBron James-owned Liverpool FC [Credit: Getty]

It seems like Liverpool FC's summer transfer business has left Josh Hart a bit confused. The New York Knicks star ranted about the billion-dollar soccer club on a record-breaking splurge right following their Premier League title-winning season.

Ad

According to Sportico, the Reds spent a total of $565 million this summer on transfer fees, 150% more than when the club's 2018 transfer window ($216.3 million).

Josh Hart was seemingly overwhelmed with the numbers and let out his feelings on the internet. The Knicks star took a shot at the soccer club, which also has LeBron James as one of its minority owners.

"Liverpool got a money printer in Anfield?" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

After securing the Premier League title, Liverpool had amped up its title defence for the next year. The highlight of their record-breaking transfer window was Alexander Isak, who joined from Newcastle United FC for $146.2 million, which could add more money with add-ons. Liverpool also signed Florian Wirtz for over $135 million.

Spending on Liverpool FC was one of LeBron James' greatest business expenditures. The LA Lakers star invested in the soccer club in 2011, when he bought 2% minority stake in the club for $6.5 million. During that time, the club was valued at $552 million.

Ad

Almost one and a half decades later, the Lakers star's investment has increased by over 16 times. According to European Business Magazine, his stake could now be worth over $100 million.

In 2021, King James converted his Liverpool stake into a broader ownership stake. He bought a 1% ownership in Fenway Sports Group, the group that owns Liverpool FC, along with other sports clubs like the Boston Red Sox, the Pittsburgh Penguins and NASCAR's RFK Racing. His 1% is currently valued at $129 million.

Ad

Josh Hart contract details with the Knicks

In the last few seasons, Josh Hart became the identity of the New York Knicks under Tom Thibodeau. From his hardcore rebounding that kept the Knicks' season going to 3-point shooting, Hart's true value was never reflected in his contract.

In 2023, Josh Hart signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension with the Knicks, earning an average of over $20 million per season until 2027-28.

Interestingly, according to Forbes, Liverpool FC is currently valued at $5.4 billion, over $2 billion more than the New York Knicks. Last year, the Knicks franchise was valued at $7.5 billion, one of the highest valued teams in the NBA.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications