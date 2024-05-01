Julius “Dr J” Erving vehemently pleads 76ers fans to prevent Knicks faithful from taking over Game 6 in Philly

Tyrese Maxey’s flurry late in regulation helped the Philadelphia 76ers pull the rug from under the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The point guard’s heroics in Game 5 led the Sixers to a 112-106 overtime victory and kept their flickering hopes in the series alive. Philly fans who saw the team lose in Game 4 likely thought they were not seeing them again this season.

The last time the 76ers hosted the Knicks in Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Arena sounded like Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson, who had had a historic night for New York, was serenaded with MVP chants from different sections of the venue. It seemed like the Big Apple City team was at home when they were actually on the road.

Sixers legend Julius “Dr. J” Erving had to do something that a repeat of what happened in Game 4 will not recur on Thursday. He went on X, formerly Twitter, to ask the franchise’s fans for this:

“Come out and support our Sixers on Thursday. Our @sixers Fans are the Best and will prove it Thursday. Guys go fight and win on Thursday.”

If Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers never quit on themselves, the least their fans could do is show up. New York went up 90-96 following Miles McBride’s 14-foot jumper. The two teams came up empty in back-to-back possessions before Maxey drained a 25-footer that went with a foul on Mitchell Robinson. The newly-minted Most Improved Player completed the four-point play by making the free throw.

With 15.1 seconds to go, Philadelphia fouled Josh Hart who made one of two free throws to give the Knicks a 97-94 lead. Maxey again answered the bell by making an even more impressive and improbable shot - a triple from 34 feet to send the game into overtime.

“Dr.J” must have been so pumped up to see the 76ers refuse to cave in. He is calling the Philly faithful to show up, get loud and let the players know they have their back.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 5 performance will drive their fans to cheer for them on Thursday

It will be inevitable that many New York Knicks fans will travel to Philadelphia to cheer for their beloved team. A roughly two-hour bus ride will take them from the Big Apple to the City of Brotherly Love. Even if that is the case, 76ers diehards can’t be drowned out by the visitors.

After the players showed so much fight and heart, Philly fans should reciprocate their efforts with a loud and proud showing on Thursday. Jalen Brunson and some of his former Villanova teammates who are now with the Knicks know very well how the Sixers’ fan base can be. “Dr. J” is exhorting them not to let the Wells Fargo Center be mistaken for the Madison Square Garden.

The Philadelphia 76ers icon probably did not need to urge the team’s fans on social media. The supporters will likely come in droves after Tyrese Maxey showed them what Philly pride is all about.