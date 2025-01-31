Julius Randle Injury Update: Heat's rumored trade target suffers major injury setback vs Jazz (Jan. 30)

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle lasted only 10 minutes on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. The former New York Knicks star drove strong and scored a layup over the outstretched hands of Jazz center Walker Kessler. Randle grimaced in pain while holding his groin following the play.

Jaylen Clark committed a foul to allow the Timberwolves to take relieve the three-time All-Star. Randle didn't come out of the locker room once the second half started. The early exited limited him to six points, one rebound and one assist in 10 minutes.

Minnesota had little trouble blowing the game open in the third quarter without Randle. From a 57-53 lead, the Timberwolves extended their lead to 101-75 heading into the fourth quarter.

Julius Randle, reportedly in the Miami Heat’s sights amid the Jimmy Butler saga, could be sidelined after the injury. Randle is in danger of missing his first game of the season when the Timberwolves host the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Randle is averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was an All-Star last year with the New York Knicks, averaging 24.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG and 5.0 APG.

The Miami Heat are reportedly still interested in Julius Randle

On Wednesday, NBA insider Ian Begley reported:

“Keep an eye on Minnesota in a Butler deal. In the offseason, the Heat were one of the teams that expressed interest in trading for Julius Randle, per SNY sources. Randle has remained on the Heat's radar during the Butler saga, sources say.

"I don't know if there are any active trade talks between Minnesota and Miami. But the two teams have been in touch on Butler trades.”

Julius Randle has a $30.9 million player option next season. The forward and the Knicks couldn’t agree an extension last season, which helped pave the trade that sent him to Minnesota. The Timberwolves might be wary of Randle opting out of his contract and playing elsewhere after this campaign. Hence, Don Julio is a staple in trade talks.

Butler forced his way out of Minnesota in 2019, making a reunion unlikely. If the Timberwolves engage the Heat in trade talks, another team will likely be roped into the deal. Randle’s potential injury could also have an impact on trade discussions.

