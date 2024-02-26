Julius Randle Injury Update: Latest on Knicks 3x All-Star's status for game against Detroit Pistons (February 26)

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle will not be available, being listed as 'out,' for the coming matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday. He will be missing his 12th straight game when the teams hit the court.

In their last 12 games, the Knicks have gone 6-6, including five losses in their previous six games. They boast a +0.9 net rating with a 120.3 offensive rating and a 119.4 defensive rating, shooting 46.5% from the field, including 34.2% from the 3-point line.

The Knicks will also be missing OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Anunoby has missed 12 games since coming to the Knicks, while Robinson has missed 36.

Julius Randle injury update

The New York Knicks face a concerning situation with Julius Randle, the team's three-time All-Star forward. Randle has suffered a dislocated right shoulder, and there's growing apprehension regarding his ability to return to full health if he postpones the necessary surgery until the offseason.

This decision could impact not only his performance and health in the long term but also the Knicks' strategies and outcomes in the upcoming games and seasons.

In last season's playoffs, he managed to play despite his ankle sprain, though it impacted his performance. Nonetheless, the Knicks advanced to the second round, where they competed against the eventual Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat across six games. During this stretch, Randle's shooting was below his usual standard at 41.1% and 28.1% from beyond the arc.

There's concern that if he attempts a comeback without undergoing surgery, the Knicks might see a similar dip in his postseason performance.

What happened to Julius Randle?

On Jan. 27, during a game where the Knicks secured a 125-109 victory over the Heat, the three-time All-Star exited the game in the fourth quarter. An encounter with Miami forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. led to a collision as Julius Randle was making a drive to the basket.

The fall resulted in an awkward landing on his right side, causing evident discomfort. He quickly made his way to the locker room, assisted by the team's medical staff.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks?

The NBA's four-game slate featuring Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks will be aired locally on MSG TV and Bally Sports DET for home and away coverage, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Madison Square Garden.

It will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial and can be purchased as a subscription.