Julius Randle's wife Kendra contextualizes his Target Center game-winner's importance for son Jayce: "He HATES games"

Julius Randle made his first signature moment with the Minnesota Timberwolves by drilling a top-of-the-key 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure a 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Randle’s three made the crowd in Target Center erupt as his teammates celebrated the shot, while the former All-Star turned to his family at courtside and shared the moment with them.

That moment included his son Jayce, who covered his ears due to the loud reactions of the crowd. Randle’s wife Kendra contextualized why their son "hates" going out to watch games and how important it was for him to witness his father cause a frenzied celebration in an NBA game.

According to Kendra, Jayce was not on the floor for most of the game, but she brought him back out to watch his dad play the final 30 seconds.

“Proof he HATES games but grateful I brought him back out for the last 30 seconds 💙,” she said.

Randle hit the game-winner against Josh Okogie after a tie at 117 with only 2.7 seconds remaining in the game. He then went courtside to kiss Kendra and greet his sons, seven-year-old Kyden and three-year-old Jayce.

Randle finished the game with 35 points, four rebounds and seven assists, lifting the Timberwolves to an 8-6 record. It is also his highest-scoring output in a Timberwolves uniform as he slowly acclimates to his new team.

Once a New York Knicks All-Star, Randle was traded to Minnesota for Karl Anthony-Towns and Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason. The trade ended his five-year run with the Knicks in which he picked up his first career All-Star nod in 2021.

Julius Randle expresses pride in showing off to his youngest son

After the game, Julius Randle spoke about why the shot was special for him, referencing his family, especially his youngest son Jayce.

“I think this is maybe his second game he's come to. He hates them … For him to be here, and hit the shot in front of him, is pretty cool,” Randle said.

Randle has been a solid offensive contributor for the Timberwolves so far this season, as he averages 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, filling the starting power forward position.

