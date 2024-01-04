Julius Randle’s wife Kendra flaunts $10,086 Chanel bag during Knicks-Bulls showdown at MSG

Julius Randle has been playing excellent basketball in the New York Knicks' last two outings. During their 116-100 win against the Chicago Bulls, his wife Kendra Randle shared an image of her Chanel bag in her Instagram story.

With her husband playing in the celebrated Madison Square Garden, it was only fitting that she showed up with a luxurious handbag.

Kendra Randle's Instagram story with Chanel bag

The handbag makes use of a colorful palette and also features a gold chain. The Chanel bag is priced at $10,086 on the BUYMA website.

Kendra was sitting at the lower level corner area of the arena where she was close to the basket. Her husband played excellently, contributing with 35 points (13-of-23 shooting, including 3-of-7 from the 3-point range), six rebounds and four assists.

Kendra Randle responds to Kenyon Martin's criticism of her celebratory kiss with Julius Randle

Following the New York Knicks' 112-103 Game 5 win over the Miami Heat, Julius Randle wanted to celebrate the huge playoff win by going to his wife and kissing her. However, former Denver Nuggets forward Kenyon Martin was not enthused with that.

On Gilbert Arenas' "Gil's Arena" podcast, he said that he would be with his teammates after the win and not immediately celebrating with his wife. In response, Kendra Randle tweeted:

"Slow news day I guess. Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I'm so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband."

In another tweet, she added:

"By the way that game was after a win. He would bever be in the mood to kiss or even talk after a loss lol. But talk about real issues. Not a husband and father loving his family."

