Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle appreciates husband's sweet gesture amid pregnancy pains with four-word reaction

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle appreciated her husband's recent efforts for a special purpose on her Instagram story. The Timberwolves star and his wife are expecting their third child and Randle made sure to be there for his wife during this crucial time.

Kendra uploaded a video on her Instagram story in which Julius is seen giving his wife a foot massage. She expressed her thoughts on her husband's gesture in the caption.

"Swollen ankles are here😂😂😅💝"

Kendra shares video of her husband giving her a foot massage during pregnancy. (Credits: @kendrarandle/Instagram)

Julius Randle and Kendra met through mutual friends in 2013, during their time at the University of Kentucky. They dated for a while and got engaged in 2016 with Kendra walking down the aisle the following year. The Timberwolves star has two children with his wife, Kyden and Jaycey.

On Dec. 7, 2024, Kendra revealed the gender of their next child to her X followers. She made a post that represented her excitement about the news.

"WE'RE HAVING A GIRL," she wrote, with lots of heart emojis.

In a separate post made on the same day, Julius Randle's wife shared her thoughts on having a daughter.

"I can't believe I will be a girl mama. I can't explain how grateful I am to be having a daughter. I always accepted I would be a boy mom which I LOVE, but I always dreamt of having a baby girl with them. I can't believe god gave us a girl but I'm so grateful."

Kendra Randle had been supportive of her husband throughout his career. She has been there with him on his entire journey from the Lakers to the Timberwolves. She is also an emerging entrepreneur with her own fashion line named 'Kalore.'

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle pens loving tribute to her grandfather

Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle penned a loving tribute to her grandfather on her Instagram handle. On Sunday, the Timberwolves star's wife shared a video montage featuring the moments she shared with her grandfather as a child up to her adulthood.

The post's caption featured Kendra's thoughts on her grandfather's death.

"You were more than my grandfather and if you know me you know, he was my father figure and much more. I can’t put into words what you mean to me but I will spend forever trying to carry on your legacy."

The video also featured pictures of Kendra's grandfather attending a Knicks game and hanging out with the Timberwolves star. Kendra revealed that his grandfather was there for her whenever she needed her and that he was her angel on earth.

