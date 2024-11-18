Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle in awe of Timberwolves forward's game-winner over Suns

Julius Randle hit a game-winner over the Phoenix Suns in a 120-117 victory on Sunday night. Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, was amazed by her husband's performance as she witnessed the clutch shot in person.

Being the proud wife that she is, she posted a video on her Instagram stories, featuring the replay of the Minnesota Timberwolves forward's buzzer-beating 3-point shot.

Kendra Randle's Instagram Story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video Kendra posted, she can be heard saying, "Oh my god," as she points the camera toward the big screen.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kendra also posted a video of Randle being interviewed after his game-winner. She also reshared a number of posts about the shot.

Julius Randle hit the clutch shot over Josh Okogie to beat the buzzer. With only 2.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves and Suns were tied at 117-117.

Minnesota forward Joe Ingles was on inbound duty and was trying to look for an open man. Ingles eventually found Randle, who ultimately created some space to hit a 3-point shot from the top of the key to seal the game.

Timberwolves vs Suns recap: Julius Randle ices the game for Minnesota

Julius Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves squeak past the Suns - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Suns, they came into the game without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant by their side. However, Devin Booker proved to be a threat despite being the only star on his team.

Booker and the Suns put up a good fight thanks to the Suns guard's scoring performance. Booker added 44 points, seven assists and six rebounds while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc and 51.7% overall. The Suns star put the entire team on his back as no one else in the lineup came close to his scoring efforts.

Despite Devin Booker's efforts to pull off a victory without his co-stars, Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards had other ideas. Randle was the main star of the show, with 35 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Edwards put up 24 points, six assists and four rebounds.

"It felt good," Randle said about his game-winner in the post-game interview. "It's a shot I'm comfortable shooting. Coach trusted me, put me in a position to make a play, and I came through for the team."

After the 120-117 win, the Minnesota Timberwolves improved their record to 8-6. They'll next be on a two-game road trip to face the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.