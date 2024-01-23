Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle enjoys night off from mommy duties at Madonna concert in NYC

When singer Madonna decided to perform under the alluring lights of Madison Square Garden for her concert on Monday night, Julius Randle's wife, Kendra Randle, was in attendance. Kendra shared images and videos of her night off from mother duties as she enjoyed a mesmerizing performance from the pop icon.

There's no denying the acclaim and appeal that Madonna still has, as she remains one of the most renowned pop artists dating back to the 1980s and 1990s. For Julius Randle's wife, a Madison Square Garden concert of the icon was too hard to pass on.

With Kendra Randle being a mother to her two sons, Kyden and Jayce, it's common nature for one to take a break every once in a while. And it doesn't get any better than spending a night with Madonna at the Madison Square Garden.

Julius Randle's wife shows support for NBA husband to get third All-Star nod

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana, from Feb. 16 to 18. In anticipation of the three-day event, Julius Randle's wife took to Instagram to promote her husband's All-Star candidacy. Here's what she said in her post.

"Go vote for this man!" Randle said. "No one will talk about how crazy it is that this is even a conversation. How he just had surgery five months ago on his ankle and still managed to put up these #s."

In the 10 seasons that Julius Randle has played in the league, he has been a two-time NBA All-Star. In his fifth season with the New York Knicks, Randle continues to post incredible production on the court, with the team being in fifth place (26-17) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Playing in the NBA All-Star game will always be a privilege for basketball players as it is a celebration of the league, players' talents and also a reminder that several fans are in support of their stature in the league.

Interestingly, this wasn't the only time that Julius Randle's wife voiced out his support for him as she previously defended him in response to former NBA All-Star Kenyon Martin's comments. Originally, Martin was not too fond of Randle rushing toward his wife to kiss her after securing a 112-103 Game 5 win against the Miami Heat in the 2023 Playoffs, as per "Gil's Arena."

Kendra responded that it is important for her kids to see their father show love and appreciation to their mother. She urged Martin to talk about actual issues and not about Randle being a great role model for his children and for also being a great husband.

