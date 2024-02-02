Julius Randle’s wife Kendra Randle gushes with heartfelt tribute for 3x All-Star amid $1,300,000 bonus

Julius Randle is an All-Star feature for the third time. The New York Knicks power forward was voted in by coaches and finally secured a spot, as Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau's expectation for the team to have two All-Stars became a reality.

Kendra Randle, Julius' proud wife, shared an Instagram post celebrating the three-time All-Star.

Kendra Randle through her Instagram story (Image via Instagram @kendrarandle_)

This was a repost of an earlier Knicks submission. The beautifully crafted motivational video has Julius Randle's family narrating with empowering words for the NBA star and features his mother, wife and children.

Randle has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. These performances helped the Knicks go 14-2 in January and win eight straight before their Thursday game against the Pacers.

However, it remains to be seen if Julius Randle can make a comeback from a dislocated right shoulder. He is set to miss at least two weeks through the All-Star break due to a bad fall during the Knicks' win against the Miami Heat.

Julius Randle will get $1,380,000 for making NBA All-Star reserves

Julius Randle has been recognized as an Eastern Conference All-Star reserve for the 2024 season, marking his third career All-Star selection. As a result, Randle is set to receive a substantial bonus of $1.38 million, representing a 5% contract bonus for his inclusion in this year's All-Star team.

This lucrative bonus aligns Randle with other top-tier players in the league who have also received significant All-Star selection bonuses. Notably, Phoenix Suns' standout forward Kevin Durant reportedly earned a $1.2 million bonus for attaining his 14th All-Star selection.

Although his participation in the upcoming Feb. 18 All-Star Game might be jeopardized by his injury, Randle is still in line to collect his bonus, irrespective of his ability to play. Furthermore, Randle's potential for additional earnings does not conclude with his All-Star bonus.

According to Spotrac, the 29-year-old has the opportunity to secure another $1.38 million bonus later in the season. This would be contingent on his participation in 65 games and the New York Knicks reaching the playoffs, further underscoring the significant financial incentives tied to his performance and the team's success.

