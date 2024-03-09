Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle posts hilarious video of son Kyden ranting about Knicks star's prolonged injury absence

Julius Randle fell hard on his right shoulder in the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Heat on Jan. 27. He sat out the last 4:27 as the Knicks went on to beat the Heat 125-109. A day later, the Knicks announced that the All-Star forward had a dislocated shoulder.

New York was third in the Eastern Conference when Randle suffered the injury. Since then, the team has dropped to fifth and is in danger of having to enter the playoffs via the play-in tournament. The Knicks are hoping “Don Julio” avoids a season-ending injury.

Kyden Randle, Julius Randle’s son, had an unguarded moment and had this to say about his father’s status:

“He should be playing right now but he’s not. … He can’t shoot threes. He should [be playing] but he’s shooting a lot of threes. Okay, it’s fine.”

His mother, Kendra Randle, couldn’t hold back her laughter towards the end. New York Knicks fans are likely in the same boat as the seven-year-old boy regarding the star forward’s status.

Julius Randle’s three-point attempts per game are down this season compared to last. From 8.3 3PA, it has dropped to 5.3 3PA. With less volume, his efficiency has suffered as well. However, the Knicks have several threats from deep in the roster, particularly with Donte DiVincenzo and Jalen Brunson in the lineup. Tom Thibodeau’s hands are just tied as the team is riddled with injuries.

Kyden Randle will also be hoping OG Anunoby returns with his father Julius Randle

Kyden Randle should not forget about OG Anunoby. The New York Knicks were 12-2 when the former Toronto Raptors arrived in a trade to the Big Apple. However, he also went down with an elbow injury before Julius Randle suffered his.

The Knicks can still make some noise in the playoffs if Randle returns. They will, however, be a tougher team to beat in a seven-game series if Anunoby is also available. Anunoby’s versatility, defense and playoff experience will be a boost the Knicks can surely benefit from.

While Julius Randle’s return is still up in the air, he said in an interview late last month that a season-ending surgery remains an option. Randle did add that he is progressing well and that coming back before the regular season ends is also a possibility.

Meanwhile, OG Anunoby might be close to suiting up for New York again. Anunoby’s status is now day-to-day, and he has still not been cleared for full-contact drills.