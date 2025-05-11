Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle shows love with 5-word message after Timberwolves star's historic outing

Julius Randle delivered a one-of-a-kind performance in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals. He also became the first player in Minnesota Timberwolves history after Kevin Garnett in 2004 to record a postseason triple-double.
Among those celebrating the forward’s historic night was his wife, Kendra Randle. She congratulated Julius on social media, posting an Instagram story that captured a glimpse of the superstar during his on-court postgame interview.
“Triple dub and a W!!!!!” she captioned her story.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Kendra also posted a touching video of the couple embracing after the game. Additionally, she also shared a graphic highlighting Julius’s feat and placing him alongside Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett.
The 30-year-old had a stat sheet stuffing display, helping the Wolves clinch Game 3 with a 102-97 win. In nearly 40 minutes of playing time, Randle put up 24 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals. While he shot merely 16.7% from long range, the former Knicks star made up for it by going 9-17 from inside the arc.
On April 21 2004, Garnett erupted for a 20-point, 22-rebound and 10-assist triple-double, propelling the Wolves to a 95-81 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets.
Chris Finch sheds light on Julius Randle’s playmaking
Julius Randle experienced a dip in assists during the regular season and carried the same trend into the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. However, in the ongoing battle against the Golden State Warriors, he has taken up more playmaking responsibilities.
Randle has surpassed Mike Conley as the team’s primary facilitator, with his assist numbers increasing - 6 in Game 1, 11 in Game 2, and 12 in Game 3.
His role as the floor general has been a key factor in the Timberwolves securing a 2-1 series lead, a trait also acknowledged by Chris Finch during the postgame press conference on Saturday.
“It’s really what turned our season around was his playmaking… He gives us almost another point guard out there,” Finch said. “It’s everything for us, it’s been everything for our turnaround, and it’s everything for our team.”
Randle has been one of the most consistent players across the league throughout the postseason. The three-time All-Star has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, so far in the 2025 playoffs.
Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.