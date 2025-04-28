Julius Randle's wife Kendra Randle soaks in Timberwolves' '3-1 mood' after courtside view of Lakers defeat

Julius Randle helped the Minnesota Timberwolves to rally for a 116-113 win in Game 4 against the LA Lakers on Sunday. Don Julio finished the game with 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The former All-Star also stepped up defensively to help his team escape with a win.
Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle, who sat courtside, promptly went on Instagram to celebrate the win:
“3-1 mood !!!!!”
The KALORE founder and CEO expressed her excitement before the game. She posted a series of stories featuring her preparation ahead of Game 4. Randle even posted a photo of her baby’s crib right before she went to Target Arena for the Sunday showdown.
The come-from-behind win by the Timberwolves gave them a 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 Wednesday. Julius Randle and Co. will return to Crypto.com Arena to try and send the LA Lakers to an early vacation. The Timberwolves own a two-game edge but they cannot afford to overlook their star-studded opponents.
After leaving Los Angeles with a Game 1 win, the Minnesota Timberwolves held serve at home. They won both games in front of a rabid fan base that stood for long stretches to cheer for the team. Kendra Randle joined the supporters who soaked in the atmosphere and the vibe following the thrilling Game 4 victory.
Julius Randle braces for an even tougher Game 5 showdown in LA
Julius Randle knows the LA Lakers want to return to Minneapolis for another shot at the Timberwolves. Randle is well aware that LeBron James and the Lakers are not going to quit with their season on the line.
Right after winning Game 4, Randle had this to say to reporters about closing the series:
“We’re not done. We know we need one more [win]. It’s gonna take everything we have to get that next win. As hard as it was tonight, it’s gonna be harder to get the next one."
Kendra Randle and the Minnesota Timberwolves fans want to see their team again play at home. They likely don’t want the LA Lakers to return. If the T-Wolves play with poise, they could advance to the next round, where the Golden State Warriors or the Houston Rockets could be waiting for them.
