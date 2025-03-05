Julius Randle Stats Tonight: How did Timberwolves big man perform in game vs 76ers? (Mar. 4)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Julius Randle suited up for a second straight game as they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday night.

Initially listed as questionable as he makes his way back from a groin injury that sidelined him for some time, the three-time All-Star played 17 minutes and had nine points, six rebounds and four assists to help his team take a 57-53 at the halftime break.

Julius Randle's stats against the Philadelphia 76ers:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julius Randle 9 6 4 0 0 4 2-5 0-2 5-5 -2

Against the Sixers, the Timberwolves were looking to win their second in a row after halting a two-game slide in their previous game.

