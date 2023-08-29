Just 4 years after 'The Decision', LeBron James had a billion dollar effect on the Cavaliers

LeBron James burned a lot of bridges on his way out from Cleveland the first time. However, his decision to leave the Miami Heat following the 2013-14 season to return to the Cavaliers impacted the franchise greatly. We took a look at the impact James had on the Cavaliers following his return.

Ahead of the 2010-11 season, "The Decision" saw LeBron James take his talents to South Beach and set off on a new venture. In the next four seasons, James evolved into the best player in the league on probably one of the best teams in NBA history.

Having won two rings, two Finals MVP's and as many back-to-back MVP awards, "King James" was truly at the top of his game. While many expected to him stay with the Heat for the rest of his career, he shocked the franchise by opting to return to Cleveland for a second stint.

Naturally, this pursuit of winning a title for his hometown was rather personal, but it certainly brought a positive monetary influence into the Cavaliers. As per a report in 2014 by Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick, James' return to Cleveland was a major win, not only for the city, but for Dan Gilbert too.

The Cavaliers' value skyrocketed to $1 billion on James' return, which is almost twice what they were worth without him. He also added that James' presence itself guaranteed a huge impact on ticket sales and merchandise revenue.

An additional note from Soshnick highlighted how popular the Heat were on television with James on the roster. With more nationally televised games owed to James' presence, the Cavs were due to become "must-see programming" as per former Cavaliers chief marketing officer Chad Estis.

LeBron James' sheer influence as an individual and superstar was most felt in this period as he practically revived the Cavaliers almost single-handedly.

LeBron James' second stint with Cleveland Cavaliers

Although LeBron James enjoyed some success with the Cleveland Cavaliers early on, most of it was largely individual. The struggle to win a championship with a less than competitive bunch was evident.

However, James' second stint was graced by a group of talented players on the Cavaliers, including the likes of superstar Kyrie Irving. Although LeBron struggled to win in his first year back, he eventually fulfilled his promise to the city in 2016 after one of the greatest comebacks in NBA Finals history, recovering from 3-1 down.

However, that would be the only ring he'd enjoy in Cleveland. With years of difficulty followed by Irving's departure, James left again for Venice Beach in LA. This time, Cleveland embraced the decision and honored his efforts.

