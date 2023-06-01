NBA Finals: When LeBron James and Kyrie Irving exploded for 41 points each in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored 41 points each in Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers' season alive. The Golden State Warriors were up 3-1 heading into the game but were missing Draymond Green, who was suspended by the league for Game 5.

The Cavaliers needed to win Game 5 and their dynamic duo of James and Irving made sure that they returned to Cleveland for Game 6. James finished with 41 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks. He shot 16-for-30 from the field, including 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Irving had 41 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. He went 17-for-24 from the field and 5-for-7 from the 3-point area. James and Irving carried the Cavaliers in the 112-97 win at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

In their postgame interview, LeBron James explained that they were determined to win Game 5 and used their will to make it happen. James also called watching Kyrie Irving drop 41 points in the NBA Finals one of the greatest things he had ever seen live.

"We had a mindset that we wanted to come here and just extend our period and have another opportunity to fight for another day," James said. "That was our main concern, and we were able to do that."

Irving added that he didn't see him and James having the same game again to force a Game 7.

"Now, mind you, to repeat a performance like this would definitely be tough, but whatever it takes to win," Irving said.

But we all know what happened in Game 6. "The King" had another 41-point game to tie the NBA Finals at 3-3. He also had eight rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks. And the rest was history as the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the 2016 NBA championship.

Are LeBron James and Kyrie Irving teaming up again next season?

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and has been linked to a reunion with LeBron James. Irving has been spotted watching a Lakers game in the postseason, teasing the possibility of teaming up again with "The King."

However, the LA Lakers will need to clear up some cap space to make it happen. A sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks is possible, but why would the Mavericks want to help a Western Conference rival become better?

The Lakers have also other free agents that they need to pay such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. There's also the possibility of James retiring, which is something he hinted at when the Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers in the Western Conference finals.

