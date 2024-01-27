"Just had a coaching a**terclass": Doc Rivers' official announcement as HC in loss to Cavaliers has Bucks fans in shambles

The Milwaukee Bucks made a mid-season coaching change by bringing in Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin. The team's announcement of the hiring of Rivers has sparked varied reactions on social media regarding the Bucks' choice to have him coach Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Rivers brings a wealth of coaching experience dating back to 1999, having managed teams such as the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, LA Clippers, and Philadelphia 76ers.

With a coaching career marked by a 59% winning record, he achieved NBA championship success with the Celtics in 2008.

Nevertheless, some view Rivers' past accomplishments not as a positive but rather as an opportunity to scrutinize the shortcomings of his coaching stints.

After a turbulent exit by Adrian Griffin, a fan sarcastically commented that another whip-cracking coach is the answer to the Bucks woes.

"Good timing. We just had a coaching a**terclass," said @Pig5HeaIthcare

Some question the timing since the Bucks were in the middle of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers when the announcement was made.

A fan even wanted Rivers to start coaching right away as the Bucks are getting whipped by the Cavs.

Having a depth of players, @arkaavs questions how much help does the Bucks need to get them back in championship form?

Of course, some are excited to see Doc Rivers back in coaching after a short stint as a television basketball analyst, despite the timing of the announcement.

Milwaukee Bucks lose to Cleveland Cavaliers amidst Doc Rivers' coaching announcement

The Milwaukee Bucks dropped their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers right after the team announced the hiring of Coach Doc Rivers. The loss stops the winning streak of the Bucks at three and their current season record regressed to 31-14.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied a near-triple-double of 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. He also committed six turnovers in almost 36 minutes of playing time. Damian Lillard also had 22 points in the loss while Khris Middleton struggled to find his shot doing only 5-of-16 from the field.

The Bucks shot only 40% from the field and did a poor 70% on the free throw line during their loss against the Cavs.

The Cavs were carried by Donovan Mitchell's 32 points and he got help from Jarrett Allen controlling the paint with 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

There is no word yet when Doc Rivers will start coaching the Milwaukee Bucks after this game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans at the Fiserv Forum on January 27, followed by an away game against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, just two days later.

