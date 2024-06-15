"Just to drop stinkers when the game finally starts": Fans ridicule Luka Doncic for knocking down trick shot ahead of Game 4

Luka Doncic has been bestowed with the nickname "Luka Magic" by some fans for all the outrageous shots he makes with ridiculous ease. Before games, he is often filmed, attempting half-court and trick shots during shootarounds.

Ahead of NBA Finals Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Friday, scenes were no different at the American Airlines Center. Doncic looked relaxed despite his team being down 0-3. In a video shared by the NBA on X, the Mavericks superstar was seen knocking down a trick shot. Doncic heaved the ball from beyond the 3-point range and made the ball bounce once before it seamlessly sank into the basket.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though teammate Dereck Lively was hyped after Doncic pulled off the shot, some fans did not display the same enthusiasm with Doncic's relaxed avatar before the tip-off.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Pregame magic just to drop stinkers when the game finally starts and covering everyone with COMPLAINS…. Zero aura," wrote a fan.

Expand Tweet

"The magic won’t work when it’s time to ball," said another.

"Goofing around when you’re 0-3 in the finals," wrote a frustrated fan.

"Change the name of Luka Doncic for Luka Floppcic."

Expand Tweet

One critic urged Doncic to put extra effort into improving his defense, for which he was criticized in the previous games, rather than displaying trick shots.

"If only he put that much effort into defense."

One fan hoped that the athlete would bring the same excellence to the actual game.

"Luka gotta bring that skill into the game."

Luka Doncic gave a befitting reply to naysayers

Luka Doncic delivered a resounding reply to all his naysayers in the best possible manner by helping the Dallas Mavericks avoid getting swept by the Celtics and forcing a Game 5 in the ongoing NBA Finals.

Doncic led the Mavericks' charge during a statement 122-84 win in Game 4. He set the tone early and provided the best possible start for his team. The Western Conference Finals MVP dropped 25 points in the first half and finished with 29 points. He also recorded five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Although Doncic shot 12-of-26 from the field, including 0-of-8 from the 3-point range, the Mavericks leader's poor shooting from beyond the arc was overshadowed by his stupendous effort on the defensive end.

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will head to Boston for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, scheduled to take place on June 17.