Watch: Luka Doncic drives $398,350 Ferrari for do-or-die game vs Celtics

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has shown up for Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics in a $398,350 Ferrari. The Mavs are down 0-3 and are hoping to extend the series and go back to Boston.

Doncic fouled out in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He drew his last foul with 4:12 left in the fourth period, which could have turned things around as the score was quite close. The five-time All-Star finished with 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. But that wasn't enough to give the Mavs a win.

Tonight, they have a shot to try and force a Game 5. Doncic arrived at the American Airlines Arena driving a 2024 Ferrari Purosangue. Watch the video below to see the Slovenian star alongside his car.

Doncic is known to be a car collector. In Game 3, he showed up with his $250,000 Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 Super Truck, which gained attention. This time, he flaunted the newest supercar that was released this year by Ferrari.

Luka Doncic looks to have "fun" in Game 4

The Mavs are on the brink of elimination tonight as they play Game 4 against Boston. Dallas has had problems over the past three games and one that has stood out is Luka Doncic's attitude towards the officials. Doncic has expressed his thoughts on the referees after almost every potential foul on him.

Additionally, his lack of defensive commitment has not helped the team from preventing their opponent from scoring. Ahead of Game 4, Doncic admitted to being frustrated with the referees and is looking forward to going back to having fun.

"Go back to playing fun," Doncic said. "We talk about how we come back from [21] points in the fourth quarter in the Finals. We were having fun. We were defending. We were running. Our pace was great. Just taking good shots."

Through the first three games, Doncic has played an all-around brand of basketball. He's averaged 29.7 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Defensively, he's also been aggressive as he's registered 2.3 steals.

However, the aggression he had on the defensive end caused him to get fouled out in Game 3. With their season on the line, Doncic needs to step up and show his maturity.

