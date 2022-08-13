"Just figure out how to make it work" - 4X NBA champion believes his former teammate Kevin Durant should stay with the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is in the middle of an uncertain offseason. The two-time champion requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets last month. Kevin Durant's former teammate Andre Iguodala shared his opinion about the whole situation. He stated that the former MVP needs to embrace the hard parts of being a star.
On the "Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala said:
"You know as K [Kevin Durant] is getting older, you know, I think he should embrace the hard parts of being the star player on the team. Like, the really hard parts, and we always, you know, talk about that you know.
"He's a leader with his work ethic. He's a leader with, you know, how he appreciates and just loves the game of basketball, and it, you know, he plays the right way,
Durant also reiterated his request during his meeting with team owner Joe Tsai. According to reports, the team is not hesitant in trading him, but they expect a huge deal in exchange for the forward.
Undoubtedly, Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA. However, he is often criticized by the media for quitting on teams during difficult times. Once again, many believe that his trade request is to leave a challenging situation.
Having already played with and against KD in the past, Andre Iguodala knows Durant's abilities. The twelve-time All-Star can help the Nets become a contender in the East. However, Iguodala believes for that to happen, KD will have to push through the tough times with Brooklyn.
"All the way from the top, [this] is first time for everybody. Joe Tsai, a young owner. Marks, young, first time being the GM. Steve Nash, first time being the coach. So, it's just the process, and you have to go through those bumps in the road to really get to that, you know," Iguodala said.
"That place where it's just smooth. It's kind of like it was smooth when he was with us. It's smooth sailing, but I think he should stay in Brooklyn. Such a big market is good for the game, and just figure out how to make it work. Like, everybody grow up and make it work. That's how I feel about the situation."
Should Kevin Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets?
Kevin Durant has been an integral part of the Brooklyn Nets. Although he has played only 90 games, the Slim Reaper has put on some stellar individual performances. KD is currently under a four-year contract with the team.
However, the forward requested a trade last month. Durant's reasoning for the request remains unknown. However, the team is determined only to trade him for a significant return.
While several teams have inquired about him, no deal has happened. With training camp approaching, it appears likely that Durant will remain with the Nets.