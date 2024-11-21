"Just finding ways to win": James Harden oozes confidence as Clippers trounce Magic to record 3rd straight victory

James Harden was full of confidence during the post-game interview on Wednesday. The LA Clippers hosted the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in a regular season NBA game. The Clippers made the home fans happy and secured the win with a final score of 104-93.

Norman Powell, who has been a constant performer for the Clippers this season, was out for the Magic game because of a hamstring injury. After the game, James Harden was asked about his thoughts on the win and he found in the team without Powell:

"Like every game find a way to win. Defensively our intensity and togetherness, communication all there got to be in every single game. Offensively just making sure we get a shot up," Harden said.

The reporter then asked Harden to explain his mindset for this season so far:

"We just finding ways to win man," 'The Beard' said. "Norm has been playing exceptionally well and he's out. Guys like Amir (Coffey) step up, It's next man mentality and guys stepped up tonight."

The reporter then touched on Harden's desire to be the leader of a young Clippers squad and asked him for his thoughts on the young players' performances.

"They did an unbelievable job and they worked their butt off so I knew the work was gonna pay off. For me, I just communicated and helped them when I saw opportunities."

James Harden led the night in scoring against the Magic. He netted 24 points, collected 7 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Ivica Zubac and Amir Coffey stepped up and supported him in securing victory for their team. Zubac scored 17 points and collected 12 rebounds, while Coffey scored 18 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field.

James Harden crosses historic milestone with the Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers began their home winning streak on Sunday after they put off the Utah Jazz at home with a final score of 116-105. Clippers star James Harden walked away with more than a win on Sunday night. The beard etched his name in the history books as the No. 2 player for 3-pointers made in the league's history.

Harden just needed a single 3-pointer to surpass Ray Allen and claim the second spot, behind Warriors star Stephen Curry. He accomplished that feat by going 2 of 8 from downtown and ending the game with 20 points.

Harden's girlfriend had a one-word reaction to the Clippers star's achievement. The Beard now has a career total of 2,980 3-pointers made in his decade-long career.

