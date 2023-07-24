Just hours before $3,000,000,000 transaction, Michael Jordan was seen breaking up a fight between two celebrities

Michael Jordan was the center of all the action during his storied playing career. However, right before he struck a three-billion-dollar deal to sell the Charlotte Hornets, MJ had to play peacemaker when an altercation broke out between two celebrities.

Jordan found himself in the middle of a heated exchange between Wack 100 and Charleston White. The reason behind their fight is unknown, but MJ handled that situation and kept the two parties away from each other. Here's a clip of that incident:

KENNY BEAR @RapDose michael jordan breaking up a fight between wack 100 and charleston white is the most random thing to ever happen in history but i know this really mj cause of his fit pic.twitter.com/JXi3edLhCZ

For those who don't know, Wack 100 is a former music manager, while Charleston White is a famous social media influencer. Jordan has had his fair share of on-court run-ins with his rivals in the heat of the battle, so he sure knew a thing or two about how to calm things down.

Michael Jordan's tenure as Charlotte Hornets owner comes to an end

Michael Jordan succeeded as a player and is renowned as the greatest player ever. The Chicago Bulls legend also succeeded off the court with his business ventures, most notably with his shoe line, the "Jordan" brand.

That bolstered his net worth, making him a billionaire. Jordan, however, wasn't as successful as an NBA team owner. He was the Charlotte Hornets governor for the last 13 years. Jordan bought a majority stake in the Hornets for a whopping $275 million. He was also the ultimate decision-maker for the franchise and their roster moves.

The Hornets made just two playoff appearances in his tenure as their governor and executive. In the years they didn't make the playoffs, they finished with the 10th worst or worse record in the East two out 11 times, including an NBA record 7-59 season in the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

The Hornets made some baffling decisions under Michael Jordan's ownership. Last season, despite having a decent roster, Charlotte failed to make the playoffs, finishing 14th in the standings.

Michael Jordan finally called it quits after last season's disappointing run, agreeing to sell his stake in the Hornets for a staggering sum of $3 billion. The board of governors approved the sale with a 29-1 vote. New York Knicks owner James Dolan was the only governor to vote against the sale.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin, clearing the way to end Michael Jordan’s 13-year run as majority owner.

Jordan sold his stake in the Hornets to Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. MJ may not have registered success on the court with the Hornets, but the $3 billion sale is a significant return on a $275 million investment 13 years ago.

