"Just having an idol like Kobe Bryant" - Paul George opens up on what fueled his spectacular return for LA Clippers

Paul George of the LA Clippers spoke glowingly of his idol Kobe Bryant after a spectacular return to action following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

George returned to action on Tuesday after almost three months out due to an elbow issue. In just his 27th game of the season, he played 31 minutes, logging 34 points, six assists and four steals in the Clippers' comeback 121-115 win against the Utah Jazz. With the victory, the Clippers (37-39) snapped their five-game losing streak.

George’s injury was quite a troublesome one, with reports suggesting he could be out for the season. However, he came back with a bang, saying after the game:

“First and foremost, I couldn’t do this without God. You know, he strengthened me; he healed my body. But you know, just having an idol like Kobe Bryant – who, you know, he plays through stuff like this, and I always hold myself to a high standard.”

George, like the late Kobe Bryant, has had his fair share of injuries but has always found a way to bounce back strong.

He has played limited games in the last three seasons, but has been an efficient scorer. This season, George has averaged 25 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists as he made a return just before the playoffs.

George added:

“At the end of the day, when I’m finished, I want to look at my career and say I gave everything I had. I wanted to help my guys; I didn’t wanna leave them out hanging for the rest of the season. I felt good, so, you know, – it was only right to come back.”

Does Paul George’s return boost LA Clippers’ postseason hopes?

The LA Clippers are eighth in the West, looking good to feature in the play-In tournament.

Since Paul George’s absence, the team has won only 19 of 43 games, but were able to find a reliable option in Reggie Jackson. Jackson took charge, along with a crew, toppling some of the stronger teams in the last few months.

Now, with Paul George coming back in the lineup, the team has more options, even with Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines. The load is not completely on George’s shoulders, giving him enough room to contribute well.

Coach Tyronn Lue has milked out a lot from the squad, considering the position they’ve managed to hold during a patchy season. Paul George's availablity improves their chances of reaching the play-in tournament, boasting their defensive mindset that is important in such games.

