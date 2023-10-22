After several Nike’s NBA city edition jerseys leaked online before the upcoming season, some are getting their official release. A few city edition jerseys have been hits, while fans have trashed others. The Sacramento Kings city edition jerseys seem to be in the second category.

The Kings officially released their city edition, featuring a blue base. The “Kings” name mark is set on a white vertical stripe rather than the traditional horizontal across the front. The jersey also features red and gray trimming. The numbers on the front are placed on the right chest in white rather than the usual middle chest placement.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA and Kings fans came out in full force to trash the uniform. The reactions were plenty and comical, including one fan who has seen enough.

“Just keep getting worse and worse,” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

NBA city edition jersey reactions

The Kings were not the only team to have their NBA city edition uniform trashed online. Many other fans have disliked some of the leaks and releases from Nike’s city edition line. Here are a few other special jersey colorways to get trashed by fans.

The Toronto Raptors had their city edition jersey leak. It is a bold, all-gold look. The jersey is a likely tie-in to Drake’s OVO brand, as the team has done before. The rapper is famously from Toronto and is the team’s biggest fan.

Expand Tweet

The Miami Heat NBA city edition was also widely dogged online. The jersey features some simplistic font across the front in red and white set on a black uniform. The jersey reads “Heat Culture,” which will have many fans outside the 305 rolling their eyes. This year’s city edition is far from the stylish Miami Vice jerseys.

Expand Tweet

The Dallas Mavericks NBA city jersey was also mocked. The font did not seem to fit right on the uniform. Fans were not happy with the color choices as well. The kit is charcoal black with white lettering and blue numbers.

Expand Tweet

The Boston Celtics went with a simple white look with green lettering. However, they switched up the font, and many called it "childish."

Expand Tweet

The NBA city edition jerseys are officially being released as the season nears. In addition to the city edition, each team will get a classic and statement uniform. Those will be on top of the traditional home and white looks known as the Icon and Association edition.