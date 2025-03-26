"Just to lose to Lakers in 6" - NBA fans unimpressed with No. 1 seed OKC Thunder posting 60th win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder dispatched the Sacramento Kings 121-105 during Tuesday's road showdown, securing their league-best 60th win. However, NBA fans were less than enthused about the milestone, with many predicting the Western Conference powerhouse will underwhelm come playoff time.

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers, shooting 45.5%. Meanwhile, his co-star Chet Holmgren chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, shooting 50.0% as OKC (60-12) won its seventh straight contest.

After taking a 64-42 halftime lead, the Thunder withstood Sacramento's third-quarter run, which cut their advantage as low as six points. They outscored the Kings 32-24 in the fourth quarter to cap off their 14th victory in 15 appearances.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Upon reaching the 60-win mark for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, fans on X/Twitter scoffed at OKC's accomplishment.

Many asserted that the young squad is primed for an early postseason exit, with the veteran-laden LA Lakers mentioned as a candidate to play spoiler.

"All this to lose in the second round of the upcoming playoffs," @WordSm7th wrote.

Ad

"Half of (their wins can be) attributed to foul-baiting. Second-round exit," @ChadHodlLord said.

"Still an early playoff exit," @Shady_Justin wrote.

"Ummm, okay? Just to lose to the Lakers in six," @BronHoops23 said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes NBA history in Thunder's league-best 60th win

With Tuesday's 32-point showing, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history, becoming the fourth player to score 20-plus points in 65 straight contests. The three-time All-Star joins NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain (80 games [twice]), Oscar Robertson (76 games) and Michael Jordan (69 games) in the achievement.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gilgeous-Alexander's feat could be one of the finishing touches on his bid for his first MVP. He remains the heavy favorite to take home the award, with -2000 odds.

Moreover, OKC appears poised to surpass its franchise record of 64 wins, set in the 1995-96 season, when the organization was still the Seattle SuperSonics.

Also Read: "I dare you to tell me I'm wrong" - Skip Bayless calls out Draymond Green for dismissing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder as real playoff threat

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.