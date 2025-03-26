"Just to lose to Lakers in 6" - NBA fans unimpressed with No. 1 seed OKC Thunder posting 60th win

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Mar 26, 2025 05:56 GMT
NBA fans unimpressed with No. 1 seed OKC Thunder posting 60th win (Image Credit: Imagn)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the OKC Thunder dispatched the Sacramento Kings 121-105 during Tuesday's road showdown, securing their league-best 60th win. However, NBA fans were less than enthused about the milestone, with many predicting the Western Conference powerhouse will underwhelm come playoff time.

Gilgeous-Alexander recorded a game-high 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three 3-pointers, shooting 45.5%. Meanwhile, his co-star Chet Holmgren chipped in 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals, shooting 50.0% as OKC (60-12) won its seventh straight contest.

After taking a 64-42 halftime lead, the Thunder withstood Sacramento's third-quarter run, which cut their advantage as low as six points. They outscored the Kings 32-24 in the fourth quarter to cap off their 14th victory in 15 appearances.

Trending
Upon reaching the 60-win mark for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign, fans on X/Twitter scoffed at OKC's accomplishment.

Many asserted that the young squad is primed for an early postseason exit, with the veteran-laden LA Lakers mentioned as a candidate to play spoiler.

"Regular-season team," @shanexHCM said.
"All this to lose in the second round of the upcoming playoffs," @WordSm7th wrote.
"Half of (their wins can be) attributed to foul-baiting. Second-round exit," @ChadHodlLord said.
"Still an early playoff exit," @Shady_Justin wrote.
"Ummm, okay? Just to lose to the Lakers in six," @BronHoops23 said.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes NBA history in Thunder's league-best 60th win

With Tuesday's 32-point showing, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made NBA history, becoming the fourth player to score 20-plus points in 65 straight contests. The three-time All-Star joins NBA legends Wilt Chamberlain (80 games [twice]), Oscar Robertson (76 games) and Michael Jordan (69 games) in the achievement.

Gilgeous-Alexander's feat could be one of the finishing touches on his bid for his first MVP. He remains the heavy favorite to take home the award, with -2000 odds.

Moreover, OKC appears poised to surpass its franchise record of 64 wins, set in the 1995-96 season, when the organization was still the Seattle SuperSonics.

