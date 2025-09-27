"Just make up an injury for Ja": NBA fans react as Grizzlies expect Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and 6'8" center suffer multiweek injuries

The Memphis Grizzlies announced a recovery timeline for Jaren Jackson Jr., Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke. Jackson and Edey both underwent surgery earlier this offseason to address their personal injuries. Edey was the first to undergo a procedure, having his left ankle repaired. Meanwhile, Jackson got surgery to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot.

As for Clarke, he technically already fully healed up from his previous injury in March. The 6'8" center previously suffered from a high-grade right PCL sprain. However, during his offseason training, Clarke suffered from a knee synovitis, which will require surgery.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported that once Brandon Clarke's procedure wraps up, the Grizzlies will re-evaluate their center in six weeks. This means that there is no definite timeline on when Clarke will make his return on the hardwood. Looking at the calendar, it's possible that he might come back by the end of the year, if not early 2026.

Fans on social media expressed their concern and disappointment as the 2025-26 NBA season rapidly approaches. Here's what some fans said on X:

NoseBleeds @NoseBleedsSport @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine At this point just make up an injury for ja

Chase @Chase_OnX @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Damn. Teams gonna gouge the hell out of the paint against Memphis in the early going of this season.

Johnny Miller @millerfamily12 @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Has there ever been a day the Grizzlies were healthy?

DR JT @JTSPECTOR @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine with how stacked the west is grizzlies gonna be probably in the bottom of the standings the first month of the season.

Ethan Price @Paradox_EP @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine Who’s gonna make up JJJs 3 rebounds a game?

sdfgvbjjn @sdfgvbjjn @TheDunkCentral @TheSteinLine umm were they playing footsies?

Former Grizzlies star claimed he could beat Miami's "Heatles" era

Former Memphis Grizzlies star Rudy Gay made controversial remarks about how his Memphis team could've beaten the Miami Heat's big three of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

“With all due respect to (Miami Heat 2012-13), they won the championship, but I don’t think they could have beat us that year,” Gay said on an episode of the Out The Mud podcast. “The year I got traded. I think that was the year. That was our year.”

In Gay's defense, his Grizzlies team from that season had Tony Allen, who is considered one of the best defenders ever, Mike Conley, a member of the 2012-13 All-Defensive NBA second team, Marc Gasol, who won the Defensive Player of the Year, and Zach Randolph, who led the league in offensive rebounds that season.

However, when Dwyane Wade heard Rudy Gay's remarks, he immediately responded by messaging him.

“I sent a DM to Rudy,” Wade said on the Wy Network. “‘Hey Rudy, this must be an AI-generated because it ain’t no way in hell you said this. So, he hit me back, ‘Yeah, I said it. You gotta have confidence.’ I said, ‘Boy, Belt 2 A**.’”

“I said, ‘Hey, man, what’s wrong with you? You’re not just going to win the finals just because you think could win the finals. Bro, We had just been there four years in a row. We’re smacking y’all. You don’t know how to win in the Finals, bro,'” Wade added.

Unfortunately for both sides, their theories were never put to the test, given how Rudy Gay was sent to the Toronto Raptors in late January 2013.

