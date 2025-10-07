"Just being a real role model": Cooper Flagg credits $11,654,250 point guard for lessons on court vision and smarts

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 07, 2025 11:30 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
The Dallas Mavericks brought D’Angelo Russell on the roster as a replacement for Kyrie Irving but are also benefiting from his mentorship. Cooper Flagg revealed how Russell’s leadership and basketball IQ have quickly made an impact, helping him with a different outlook toward the game.

After the Mavericks’ preseason opener against the OKC Thunder, Flagg shared how much he’s been learning from Russell. Despite joining the team only this summer, Russell’s court vision and mentorship have already influenced the younger players in the camp.

“He’s been an incredible influence so far of just setting the tone at a really high level,” Flagg said.
“Ever since he’s come in and been around, he’s just been setting examples and just being a real role model. Just playing really hard and just playing really smart as well. He sees the game at a different level, so I think I can just learn a lot from him in the way he’s able to pick apart defenses and just use his vision to our advantage.”
D’Angelo Russell, who signed a two-year $11,654,250 contract this summer, led the Mavericks with five assists in Monday’s game at Dickies Arena. Cooper Flagg wasn’t far behind, adding three assists and 10 points and six rebounds, helping the team secure a 106-89 victory.

It's essential for Flagg to continue learning from Russell’s playmaking. In the Oct. 7 matchup, there were moments when he was assigned point guard duties. Going ahead, during these stretches, he’ll be expected to guide the offense as the floor general.

Jason Kidd reflects on Cooper Flagg’s NBA preseason debut

Cooper Flagg’s NBA preseason debut gave Dallas Mavericks fans plenty to be excited about. The young forward showed off his all-around game, making an immediate impact on both ends of the floor.

Coach Jason Kidd was especially impressed by one aspect of Flagg’s performance.

“That’s going to be one of our strengths, being able to have him handle the ball, be able to make reads, run the pick and roll,” Kidd told reporters.
“I thought he did a great job of finding guys…For an 18-year-old, it’s kind of special and kind of fun to watch his ability to handle the ball in those situations and he’s only going to get better.”

Flagg will aim to build on his strong showing as the preseason continues, adjusting to the professional league before the start of the 2025-26 regular season. He’ll be back on the court Saturday when the Mavericks host the Charlotte Hornets at American Airlines Center.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

