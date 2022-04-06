"Just seeing Kobe first, then I left there and went to Washington to play with Jordan" - Tyronn Lue opens up on Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James' work ethic

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue recently spoke about the discipline and work ethic it takes to be an all-time great, citing the likes of Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as examples.

Two-time NBA champion Tyronn Lue took to social media to talk about his experience, having played with arguably two of the five greatest players in NBA history and having successfully coached one to a championship.

Lue said:

"Just seeing Kobe first, then I left there and went to Washington to play with Jordan when he was at 40, seeing those two work and how they grinded, and then getting LeBron, those three guys are all the same. They want to win, do whatever it takes to win, but their work ethic..you know you come into the gym, you come in two hours early, and they already finished the workout."

The Los Angeles Clippers head coach recently appeared on the Knuckeheads podcast, hosted by former NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

Amongst the other topics mentioned, one that stood out was how the Cleveland Cavaliers championship-winning head coach felt about the transition from playing with workhorses like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, to coaching a player with LeBron James' discipline and caliber.

The former Laker went on to add that his time playing with Jordan was influential for him as a young guard in the league. He also emphasized how the six-time NBA champion's work ethic never wavered despite his age.

"Man, It was incredible. The thing that I learned, I was still young, but being 40 years old, playing back to backs, he played 82 games, but the crazy part about it is, he would never sit out at practice. He wanted to play and practice every single day," said Lue.

Michael Jordan was looked up to by many inside and outside the NBA

Michael Jordan and Ty Lue played together in Washington

The GOAT debate usually attracts a crowd who have a large number of varying opinions as to who the greatest player in NBA history is, and why. Many consider Michael Jordan to be the greatest, as he was one of the first players to revolutionize the game, as well as due to his immaculate record of having won six championships in six finals appearances with no losses.

While many saw a rebirth of Jordan in Bryant, the Lakers legend's pure scoring abilities and instincts enabled him to garner five NBA Championships over the course of his illustrious 19-year career. His discipline and dedication to perfecting his craft stood out and was hailed by many and this has led to many NBA players and fans anointing him as the greatest.

LeBron James and Tyronn Lue during the Cleveland Cavaliers days

The larger population, which consists of new generations, believes LeBron James will retire as the greatest thanks to his longevity, durability and endurance. His run of eight consecutive final appearances is unlikely to be matched in the modern era. Not to mention, James may very well be the most complete basketball player the game has ever seen.

Tyronn Lue's response when asked to 'start, bench, cut' between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James was a diplomatic one, as he said:

"No answer."

