"Just tank this season" - NBA fans heartbroken as Grizzlies’ guard depth crumbles after injury curse strikes again ahead of opener

For years, the Memphis Grizzlies have been looking to win consistently and stake their claim as a true contender in the Western Conference. However, certain circumstances have kept their key players from becoming available throughout each season.
The injury bug has been a constant menace for the Grizzlies, and now, it has struck again with one of the team's guards being sidelined for a number of months.
"Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury and will be re-evaluated in 12 weeks, sources tell ESPN," NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted on Saturday.
The injury to Pippen Jr. has led to some strong responses from fans online.
"Memphis should just tank this season," one fan suggested.
Last season, Pippen Jr. was one of the most dependable members of the Grizzlies roster in terms of availability, as he was one of just two players to compete in 79 games.
In terms of traditional stats, the son of six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen had a solid showing (9.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 4.4 apg). But it was in the advanced numbers that Pippen Jr. truly shone: He was second on the team in defensive box plus/minus and third in defensive win shares. Pippen Jr.'s value, in other words, lies in the defensive end.
Losing Pippen Jr. for several weeks is the latest injury blow suffered by Memphis, a team with a rotation constantly hampered by unavailable players. Over the past few seasons, the likes of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke have missed sizable chunks of games due to various injuries.
If the Grizzlies are to stand out in a competitive Western Conference, they'll need All-Stars and role players alike to stay healthy throughout the regular season.
Grizzlies HC provides update on Ty Jerome after early exit in preseason game vs Heat
Unfortunately for Memphis, their guard depth has taken quite a hit leading up to the 2025-26 season.
In the first quarter of their preseason matchup against the Miami Heat on Friday, Ty Jerome had to head back to the locker room as he had sustained an apparent lower body injury. After the Grizzlies defeated the Heat 141-125, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo gave an update on Jerome's status.
"Correct, it is a right calf injury," Iisalo told reporters. "He will be further evaluated once back in Memphis."
On top of this, the Grizzlies' top star Morant has been listed as day-to-day due to a left ankle sprain. Memphis, then, is facing an uphill battle to start the new season.
