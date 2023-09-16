"Just throw this man in prison": Fan outrage erupts as Kevin Porter Jr. battles to overturn Kysre Gondrezick assault charges in dramatic turn

Kevin Porter Jr. was recently arrested on allegations of domestic violence, including battery and strangulation.

There were also claims that Porter had fractured the vertebrae of Kysre Gondrezick, a female basketball player. However, as the New York Post reported, "the fracture was actually a congenital defect and did not come from the row."

As such, Porter's legal team is asking for the second-degree assault charge against him to be dropped. That doesn't mean Porter's case would be thrown out, though.

There are still charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault that Porter would be accountable for and would need to appear in court for. The strangulation charge carries a maximum of seven years imprisonment if he's found guilty.

Kevin Porter has been involved in multiple incidents since entering the NBA. However, the current claims against him are the most egregious. Shortly after news of Porter's battle to have the second-degree assault charge against him to be dropped, fans shared their thoughts on the matter.

"The audacity. Just throw this man in prison."

Another chimed in:

"Lock him up already and make sure to throw away the key."

Here's a look at the top comments on X, previously called Twitter:

It would appear that most fans are expecting Porter Jr. to be out of the league in the coming weeks as he continues to deal with the fallout from the alleged incident.

Houston Rockets are trying to trade Kevin Porter Jr.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Houston Rockets are looking to trade Kevin Porter Jr.. They plan to incentivize the deal by attaching multiple second-round draft picks.

"Houston is actively engaged with multiple teams on a Kevin Porter Jr. trade, Charania said.

"Sources are telling me the Rockets are incentivizing the deal with several second-round draft picks. And so, this is really the business of basketball. For other teams, this is essentially just the contract of Kevin Porter Jr, which has $15.9 million guaranteed for next season, and then three years non-guaranteed."

Charania continued:

"The real interest for other teams would be the draft picks. But, of course, you have to weigh the optics of trading for someone who has multiple charges, including felony assault after the alleged attack on his girlfriend."

Any team that acquires Porter would likely look to waive him shortly afterward. The deal would be about obtaining the draft picks, along with creating some financial flexibility on their cap sheet moving forward.

It's highly unlikely that any team acquiring Porter would be doing so to keep the player on their roster.

"Whichever way this goes, Kevin Porter Jr, is nearing the end of his tenure, most likely, in Houston, and possibly in the NBA," Charania said.

Kevin Porter Jr. is expected back in court on Oct. 16.