"Just traveling the US at this point" - NBA fans react to Russell Westbrook's possible move with Kings being jeopardized by Malik Monk's status

After declining his player option with the Denver Nuggets, Russell Westbrook finds himself on the free agent market this summer. As he continues to search for a new home in the NBA, fans gave their thoughts on the latest regarding the former All-Star.
Since Westbrook first decided to enter free agency, the Sacramento Kings have been a team heavily connected to him. Following their decision to trade De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, the roster has a void to fill at point guard. Though he's not the MVP-level player he once was, Westbrook has still proven to be a viable option in the right role.
In the midst of the early days of free agency, NBA insider Chris Haynes provided updates on Russell Westbrook's situation. Him winding up in Sacramento seems unlikely unless the Kings are able to work out a deal that sends Malik Monk elsewhere.
In light of this news, fans proceeded to poke fun at Westbrook as he attempts to add another team to his list of stops in recent years.
Other fans tossed out teams besides the Kings that Westbrook should sign with this summer.
Russ is coming off a solid campaign with the Nuggets, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists across 75 appearances.
New York Knicks could target Russell Westbrook in free agency
While things have fallen through with the Sacramento Kings, Russell Westbrook could still find himself on a competitive team next season. Before free agency got underway, he was linked to an Eastern Conference contender.
Over the weekend, insider Ian Begley reported that the Knicks are expected to express interest in Westbrook during free agency. He'd be brought in to provide stability in the backcourt behind star guard Jalen Brunson.
As an energetic point guard who can still fill the box score, Russell Westbrook could provide a boost for the Knicks when Brunson is off the floor. Playing alongside a stretch big in Karl-Anthony Towns would also benefit him seeing that he's at his best when getting downhill to the rim.
Given their recent moves, it's unclear if the Knicks still view Westbrook as a need. After being bought out by the Utah Jazz, former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson is expected to sign with New York. With his ability to score and facilitate in small stretches, he could eat up the minutes behind Brunson at a more team-friendly price.
Still in the early days of free agency, Westbrook still has time to land on a roster before the 2026 campaign gets underway.
