"Just trying to put together a team that can bring a championship here in the city of Charlotte" - Muggsy Bogues rates Michael Jordan as an owner, says he's no different from any other owners

Michael Jordan's career as an owner has been very disappointing compared to his playing career. Jordan has owned the Charlotte Hornets since 2010, but they haven't had a lot of success. However, Hornets ambassador and former NBA player Muggsy Bogues claims Jordan is no different from other owners.

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype to promote his new book, Bogues was asked to rate Jordan's tenure as an owner. Bogues declined to give "His Airness" a rating because he's like other team owners. He explained that Jordan is doing everything he can to turn the Hornets into winners.

"I don't give the owner any grades," Bogues said. "I mean, they are in it for what it is; MJ is no different from any other owner, just trying to put together a team that can bring a championship here in the city of Charlotte. He's doing his best. I'm not in the business of rating."

He continued:

"I just know where we are today and all the hard work that he's put into it, and the community is really excited. They serve the community very well, not only just locally but regionally, and it's been a great opportunity to be part of the organization."

Bogues also praised Jordan and Hornets president Mitch Kupchak for the job they have done building the team's roster. The Hornets legend is excited about the team's future with players, such as LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. He also raved about 2021 pick James Bouknight.

"I'm excited about the franchise. I think Mitch Kupchak and Michael Jordan did a great job putting this team together," Bogues said. "With players like PJ Washington, LaMelo Ball, Kelly Oubre and so forth. So I'm excited about the future. I know they are a couple more pieces away. Then another year for James Bouknight, so he gains more confidence."

Despite the controversy surrounding Miles Bridges, the Hornets' future is looking bright. They also added Duke's Mark Williams, a defensive big man the team badly needed. Kai Jones is also a promising player, but he needs some time to develop.

Skip Bayless called Michael Jordan the WOAT owner

Michael Jordan at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless is a huge fan of Michael Jordan, the player. However, Bayless is not a fan of Jordan, the owner. On "The Skip Bayless Show" last month, the eccentric analyst criticized Jordan's ownership of the Hornets.

"Michael Jordan has clearly proven to be the worst owner and operator of an NBA franchise ever," Bayless said. "The worst GM and the worst team builder ever. So, I guess, we're going to have to call this Jordan the WOAT, the worst of all time because he is."

Since Jordan became the majority owner of the Hornets, they have only made the playoffs three times. The Hornets have not made it past the first round, getting swept in two out of their three postseason appearances. They also failed to draft good players, passing up on many All-Stars.

