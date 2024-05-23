"Just turn yourself in brother" - Kevin Hart grills Jaime Jaquez Jr. for shaving his face over a bet with his girlfriend

After Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. shaved his face, famed comedian Kevin Hart had some jokes for him. Hart didn't hold back with his jabs at the current look of the Heat star as he gave his honest feedback on Jaquez's lack of facial hair, which was an impulse decision to remove, according to the player.

Jaquez had a bet with his girlfriend, Dominique Ruotolo, that he wouldn't shave his facial hair. The Heat player took it as a challenge and proved to his girlfriend that he was confident in shaving it off. However, it just so happened that he had to appear in front of a comedian after shaving.

Hart immediately addressed Jaquez's new look and advised him to grow it back. But before that, he had some fun with the rookie.

"Unlike them, Jaime, I'm really good at recognizing when somebody's on the run," Hart started. "So, whatever you did, just turn yourself in, brother.

"I'll tell you what else you gotta do. The one thing you gotta do is put the mustache and the goatee back. I've seen that picture, I'm seeing you now, I want you to put it back. You proved your point, you're not afraid to do anything."

The rookie entered the league with recognizable facial hair but looked very different once he shaved it off.

Jaquez had a great rookie campaign and was named part of the All-Rookie First Team. He put up 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He joined Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller and Brandin Podziemski.

Fans want Jaime Jaquez Jr. to grow back his facial hair

Fans were surprised to see Jaime Jaquez Jr. with his new look. Most fans are used to Jaquez having facial hair since he had it during the entirety of his rookie season.

When they saw the new Jaquez, they quickly asked the Heat forward to grow it back. Here is some of what the fans had to say about the facial hair.

"Bro what the hell LMAOOOO, Jaime gotta get that facial hair back," one fan immediately expressed how Jaquez needs it.

"He gotta grow the conquistador mustache back," another fan is specific about the name of the mustache.

"That’s an L," this fan has some honest thoughts on the matter.

"Bro looking like Kelsey plum lol," a WNBA lookalike is what this fan sees in Jaquez without his mustache and goatee.

No one knows how quickly Jaime Jaquez Jr. can grow his hair back. But fans will have to get used to it if he decides to keep it clean-shaven.