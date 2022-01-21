Watch: Vintage 'Mamba' moment as Kobe Bryant ices injured right shoulder, then scores jumper with left hand, on this day 7 years ago

The late Kobe Bryant played 20 seasons for the LA Lakers that were filled with highlights that continue to boggle the mind years after his retirement.

His 61 points in his final NBA game served as the perfect punctuation mark to a SportsCenter-worthy career that has inspired thousands of basketball players. What happened seven years ago today was both incomprehensible and predictable, knowing the "Black Mamba" mentality.

On Jan. 21, 2015, Bryant’s Lakers took on Anthony Davis’ New Orleans Pelicans. In the third quarter, the shooting guard injured his right shoulder after a dunk. Most NBA players would sit the remainder of the game. Not the Lakers’ all-time leading scorer, though.

With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bryant came back in and drained a turnaround jump shot using his left hand.

7 years ago today (1/21/2015), Kobe Bryant had to go with the left hand! This Date in NBA history7 years ago today (1/21/2015), Kobe Bryant had to go with the left hand! #NBA75 💎 This Date in NBA history 💎7 years ago today (1/21/2015), Kobe Bryant had to go with the left hand! #NBA75 https://t.co/v8CX75uEkk

Bryant’s jumper cut the Pelicans’ lead to 10 points, giving a glimmer of hope for the slumping Lakers to pull an upset. He also returned a few possessions later to shoot another lefty. His effort went for naught, though, as the Pelicans completely controlled the fourth quarter 27-12 to hand the Lakers another loss.

The iconic Laker’s toughness and will to win are something few can match. About two years before that game, Bryant tore his Achilles tendon against the Golden State Warriors. The stubborn superstar returned to the bench for quick treatment and came back out to hit two crucial free throws that tied the game.

Bryant’s uncompromising will to win was just one of the many things that endeared him to millions of fans across the globe.

The 2021-22 LA Lakers could learn a lesson from the late Kobe Bryant

The LA Lakers this season have been called out several times for their lack of effort on both ends of the floor. [Photo: Times of India]

On several occasions during this disappointing season, the LA Lakers have been called out by their fans and analysts for their lackadaisical effort.

Looking at how slowly they get back on defense, close out on shooters and even box out, they’re clearly not living to the standards of the "Black Mamba." There’s no doubt Kobe Bryant would have chewed them out for their lack of effort.

Former Lakers great Shaquille O'Neal, who analyzed one of their games while working for the "NBA on TNT," said they were just too chill and too cool. He also stressed that unless they changed their ways, they could be in for a drastic change by the middle of the season. Those words could prove prophetic before the trade deadline comes.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also voiced his displeasure. After Los Angeles got thoroughly smoked in a 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets, he practically urged owner Jeanie Buss to do something for Laker Nation.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

Stanley Johnson and Avery Bradley, two of the most unheralded names on the roster, have nailed their roles and minutes simply by playing hard. Most of the current Lakers are Kobe Bryant fans. If they can summon a bit of that stubbornness and will to win they might just start to turn their season around.

