Kai Cenat hilariously presses 4x NBA champion for 10-day contract while discussing LaMelo Ball's $100,000 fine

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat asked for a breakdown of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball's recent fine during a stream with four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala. Afterward, he comically called for Iguodala, the National Basketball Players Association's executive director, to give him a shot in the league.

Following Saturday's 115-114 home win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball was asked about Charlotte's late-game defensive strategy against Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. During his answer, the one-time All-Star used an anti-gay term.

The NBA cracked down the following day, issuing Ball a $100,000 fine, the maximum penalty allowed. Its statement cited his use of an "offensive and derogatory comment in a postgame interview."

During Sunday's stream, Iguodala expanded on the league's decision, noting that Twitch streamers, like Cenat, regularly use the same expression.

"You know, you say something. We say, 'Pause,' but he used the other version of pause," Iguodala said. "Y'all can say it. N.H."

"Oh, 'No h*mo,'" Cenat said.

"Yeah, you can't say that in the NBA," Iguodala said. "It's insensitive, it's derogatory to a group, and we got a big fan base, and we don't wanna (offend anyone), you know what I'm saying?"

Cenat expressed apparent shock about the heftiness of Ball's fine. The ex-Golden State Warrior agreed that the penalty was "a bit much," and that the NBPA would "fight that one."

Seemingly sensing that Iguodala had substantial pull in his NBPA position, Cenat, an avid basketball fan, humorously asked him for an NBA contract.

"Do you think you could ask somebody to give me a 10-day contract, or like a one-day or 15-minute contract?" Cenat said.

However, Iguodala clarified that those negotiations are handled on "the NBA side," not by the NBPA.

LaMelo Ball apologizes for using anti-gay term amid Kai Cenat and Andre Iguodala's discourse about his $100,000 fine

While Kai Cenat, Andre Iguodala and the NBPA may disagree with the extent of LaMelo Ball's $100,000 fine, the Hornets star took accountability.

On Sunday, Ball apologized for using an anti-gay term in his postgame interview the previous day.

"Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday," Ball told reporters. "I really didn't mean anything (by it) and don't want to offend anybody. I've got love for everybody, and I don't discriminate."

Charlotte coach Charles Lee added that Ball was "very apologetic" throughout the day and planned to use his slip-up as a learning experience.

So, it appears the fifth-year point guard will look to move past the ordeal regardless of the NBPA's opinion.

