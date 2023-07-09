Kai Sotto was informed by Coach Murphy that they will prioritize rookies and contracted players first

The much-anticipated debut of Kai Sotto in the NBA Summer League will have to wait as the Filipino basketball player logged in zero minutes when the Orlando Magic faced the Detroit Pistons.

It was frustrating to witness all the anticipation fizzle out in a hot Las Vegas summer day.



Prior to the game, Kai Sotto said that he already knew that he won't be playing.

"My coach talked to me and five of my teammates. Five of us were called and he told us that rookies and players with contracts will be given minutes especially in the first game," Sotto said in Filipino to Homer Sayson of Spin.ph and Sports On Air. "In Summer League, it also happened to other teams."

The Magic lost to the fast-paced Pistons, 89-78, as 2023 sixth pick Anthony Black tallied 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, four assists and three steals. Kevon Harris led the team in scoring with 21 points.

There are a total of 15 players rostered for the Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League and coach Dylan Murphy is given the task to balance playing time in the four games. In the loss against the Pistons, he was only able to use 10 players in the rotation.

"It's just we've got a lot of talented players. Everyone is going to get an opportunity in Summer League," said Coach Dylan Murphy. "He's done a really good job in our practices. Credit to him, he's got a good attitude and doing things the right way."

Sotto comes into NBA Summer League as an undrafted player from the 2022 NBA draft and is looking forward to being the first home-grown Filipino to play in the NBA. Prior to playing for the Orlando Magic, the 7-foot-3 center played for the Adelaide 36ers in the NBL and Hiroshima Dragonflies in Japan B. League.

WATCH: Kai Sotto and Coach Dylan Murphy post-post game interview

Kai Sotto assured minutes by Orlando Magic Summer League Coach

With at least three more games left for the Orlando Magic in NBA Summer League, coach Dylan Murphy vowed to give Kai Sotto playing time very soon:

"He will definitely get minutes. As for when, we will going to play that by ear but then, he's done a really good job and its just a lot of people going to need an opportunity at summer league so credit to him and his attitude handling things."

The Orlando Magic are scheduled to battle the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers next

