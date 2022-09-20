"I don't know, it's not a hard shot to learn … It's kind of gone out of style and out of the game"– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes the ‘skyhook’ shot doesn't appeal to modern-day players, says it's old school now

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and his signature skyhook have become synonymous with one another over the years. The post-move helped the seven-footer cement his place as one of the greatest big men of all time. Despite that, NBA fans haven't seen many other players utilize it with as much success as Jabbar did.

During a recent interview, the six-time NBA champion spoke about his signature skyhook, questioning why more players don't use it. As the nineteen-time NBA All-Star tells it, learning the move is easy. On the "Off The Dribble" podcast with former teammate Byron Scott, Abdul-Jabbar said:

"It's not a hard shot to learn. You can do the George Mikan Drill and that will give you all the fundamentals, give you the footwork. How to use either hand and how to use the backboard. It teaches you everything about using that shot. It's a great drill."

He continued, concluding that although the shot is an efficient one, it's simply not part of the game of basketball anymore.

"There's not too many guys that are using it, and they don't try to get the shots off in a game. So, it's kind of gone out of style and out of the game."

Abdul-Jabbar's comments aren't just coming from the perspective of a player. Following his playing career, the NBA legend spent over ten years working with players to help mentor young centers such as Andrew Bynum.

Is there room for the signature skyhook in a league that continues to look towards the perimeter as a primary scoring option? The move could help players like Rudy Gobert, who struggles to back opponents down in the post. With many teams opting for 'small ball' lineups, the skyhook could help true big men get easy looks over smaller defenders.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - A Legend Personified

Throughout the NBA's 75 years, few players have left a more significant mark on the game as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Over twenty seasons, Abdul-Jabbar broke and set numerous records en route to six NBA championships. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six NBA MVP awards as he ascended the league's all-time leading scorer list.

With the exception of the late great Bill Russell, few players have found success at multiple levels like Abdul-Jabbar. Before joining the NBA, he was a three-time NCAA champion and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA winner. With two championships as an assistant coach, he holds the rare distinction of winning titles as a player and coach.

