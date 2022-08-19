“Kareem only threw the skyhook, nobody can stop it, everybody is doing what Steph Curry does” - NBA analyst says the league has never seen a player of Steph Curry’s size be as transformational as him

Former NBA champion Derek Fisher says Steph Curry is in the same class as Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant. With Fisher's take sparking debate, Shannon Sharpe agrees with the five-time NBA champ.

After winning a fourth title and first NBA Finals MVP, the conversation on whether Curry deserves to be in the all-time top 10 list got heated. While many believe he has reached that point, others think he has not done enough.

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," the topic was brought up again. Sharpe strongly believes Curry has broken into the top 10.

"He is, because I put him in my top 10, so therefore Kobe's in my top 10, Duncan's in my top 10," Sharpe said. "There's no question about it.

"Let's just say in the last 30 years, the only guy that I can think of that was ranked in the top 10 that was smaller than 6-6 was Oscar Robinson and he was 6-foot-five. We've always gravitated towards the big guy, Wilt (Chamberlain), Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), (Bill) Russell, (Elgin) Baylor, all those guys, and all of a sudden here comes Jordan, 6-6.

After listing a few more players who etched their names in the history books, he said:

"We've never had a guy, this size, be this transformational in the history of the NBA. All the 3-point shots, I get it. Kareem only threw the skyhook, nobody can stop it. Everybody is doing what Steph Curry does. Everybody thinks they're Steph Curry."

Although 3-point shooting did not start with Curry, it is almost as if he opened the league's eyes to how effective it can be.

Shannon Sharpe believes Steph Curry needs to be mentioned with the greats

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrates their 2022 championship.

The top two debate is still between Michael Jordan and LeBron James, with Sharpe favoring James. However, he thinks Curry now deserves to be mentioned when greats are being called.

Sharpe revealed an incredible list of players who have achieved a certain feat. The list contained six players including the names of the greatest players in league history.

"I don't know why we want to dismiss a guy that's won two regular-season MVPs, one of them unanimous," Sharpe said. "Now, he has four titles, a finals MVP. Six players in NBA history with two MVPs, four titles, and finals MVP: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan. Let that sink in.

"Steph Curry absolutely deserves to be mentioned when you mention the greats. You mention Shaq, you mentioned Tim Duncan, you mention Kobe, you absolutely have to put Steph Curry in there. I don't care if he was 5-11. If he's doing what he's doing, he gets that."

Curry has won as many rings as James (four) and could match Jordan's six if the Golden State Warriors have two more championship seasons.

