Karl-Anthony Towns' gf Jordyn Woods leaves 1-word reaction as Paul George and Daniela Rajic turn heads in Saint Barth

Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, showed love to Paul George and his wife, Daniel Rajic, on social media. George and Rajic went on vacation over the NBA All-Star break. Every season, players who aren't invited to the All-Star Weekend events have more time to take a break from basketball.

Paul George wasn't named an All-Star this season, which meant that he had more time to spend with his wife. George and Daniela Rajic went to Saint Barth to enjoy the All-Star break.

Rajic posted pictures of herself with PG wearing beach outfits. Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, couldn't help but react to the post with enthusiasm.

"Hottttieeeee🔥," Woods commented on Rajic's post.

Jordyn Woods' comment

NBA MVP frontrunner calls out Karl-Anthony Towns for trolling

The NBA All-Star Game ended on Sunday with Team Shaq's OGs emerging victorious. Stephen Curry won his second Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award. While the ratings of the All-Star game weren't as high as the league wanted it to be due to the introduction of the new format, most stars let loose and had fun in each other's presence.

During the All-Star Game warm-ups, Team Chuck's Global Stars' Karl-Anthony Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were caught bantering with each other. SGA, the NBA's frontrunner for this season's MVP award, humorously called out KAT for making him laugh during one of their games against each other in Madison Square Garden.

Gilgeous-Alexander reminded Towns about the time when the OKC Thunder star went to the free-throw line and heard the New York Knicks star trolling him. Shai hilariously mimicked KAT's voice to remind the Knicks big man of what he said and how he did it.

“Why when I go to the free throw line in Madison Square Garden all I hear is ‘Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the free throw line,’" SGA hilariously said to KAT. "I’m like bro let me lock in bro."

Humorously settling their score, Karl-Anthony Towns and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped Chuck's Global Stars proceed to the final of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Unfortunately for them, Shaq's OGs came out as the champions, with Steph Curry leading the charge.

The second half of the NBA season will resume on Wednesday, with the LA Lakers and Charlotte Hornets being the only NBA game on the day.

