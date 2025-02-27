Karl-Anthony Towns GF Jordyn Woods makes feelings known on preferred workout attire

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her feelings on her preferred workout attire. Woods shared a post-workout selfie on her story rocking a pair of leggings and a long-sleeve Knicks t-shirt, coupled with a caption expressing her feelings for the fit.

"I will always be obsessed with working out in a huge long sleeve. I got like 10 of the same shirts on rotation," Woods captioned her IG story.

(Image: @jordynwoods IG)

Woods is a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer with over 11.9 million followers on Instagram. Karl-Anthony Towns and Woods started dating in May 2020, and since then, the couple has been public about their relationship.

Woods often shares her support for Towns' NBA career on her social media and is seemingly his biggest fan. She is also often spotted cheering for the five-time NBA All-Star during his games.

Knicks take down Sixers without Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday was their first since Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a left knee injury in their loss against the Boston Celtics. Towns' was listed as questionable for the game and was ruled out before tip-off.

In the absence of their star center, the Knicks held on to secure a 110-105 victory at home against the Sixers. Jalen Brunson led their victory charge with 34 points, three rebounds, seven assists, and a block in the game.

Following the win, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave an update on Towns' injury status.

“KAT seems like he’s fine,” Thibodeau said.

Karl-Anthony Towns is dealing with a patellar tendinopathy in his left knee after he landed awkwardly following a dunk attempt in the fourth quarter in the 118-105 loss against the Celtics on Sunday. The 7-foot center limped to the bench and was visibly in pain while receiving medical attention.

Despite the setback, Towns checked back into the game with 4:12 remaining. However, he seemed uncomfortable while playing as the Knicks failed to come back for the win.

So far in his debut season for the Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals across the 52 games he has played. He's shooting 53.2% from the field including 43.2% from beyond the arc as the Knicks are No. 3 in the Eastern Conference with a 38-20 record.

Towns' status remains questionable as the Knicks hit the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

