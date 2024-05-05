Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfirend Jordyn Woods and Anthony Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel hyped as T'Wolves stun Nuggets: "Holy s**t"

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Saturday. Edwards' baby mama Jeanine Robel and Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods were courtside celebrating the huge victory.

Edwards ended the game with 43 points, seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Timberwolves to a 106-99 win. He became the second player aged 22 or younger to score at least 40 points in back-to-back playoff games. He had 40 in the Game 4 closeout win over the Phoenix Suns.

Towns, meanwhile, had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists despite being in foul trouble. He was guarding Nikola Jokic at times for the Timberwolves, alternating with Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. They did a wonderful job making things quick and tough for "The Joker."

In the video below, Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods was in awe that the Timberwolves took it to the defending champions. She wrote:

"Holy sh*t."

Jordyn Woods was joined by a couple more Minnesota Timberwolves players' significant others. Jordan McLaughlin's wife, Anissa Claiborne and Anthony Edwards' baby mama, Jeanine Robel, were also present to support the team in Denver.

Here's a video of Robel getting ecstatic after her man torched the Nuggets for 43 points, including the dagger turnaround fadeaway jumper with around a minute left.

The Timberwolves stole homecourt advantage from the defending champions and are 1-0 up in the Western Conference semifinals.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' relationship

Karl-Anthony Towns has been dating Jordyn Woods since 2020 after meeting through mutual friends. Towns credited Woods for being on his side when he went through the COVID-19 pandemic, where his mother and several relatives expired.

"I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who would actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother," Towns said on the 'Peace of Mind with Taraji' podcast two years ago.

Karl-Anthony Towns has been very supportive of Jordyn Woods' business venture which includes her own clothing brand. She reciprocates the support by going to his basketball games to cheer, whether in Minnesota or on the road, just like in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Anthony Edwards has a daughter with Jeanine Robel

It has been a huge year for Anthony Edwards on and off the basketball court. He was named to his second All-Star game this year and is seen as the next face of the NBA with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry all out of the playoffs.

Off the court, Anthony Edwards recently welcomed a daughter with girlfriend Jeanine Robel. Baby A.J.E. was born on March 1, and Edwards had to leave a game against the Sacramento Kings.

He has been playing more inspired basketball since then and has been on a tear in the 2024 NBA playoffs.