Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods assists Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel who flaunts baby bump at Timberwolves game

Everything has been going up for the Minnesota Timberwolves and their personal lives. Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods was seen on the sideline, all smiles with Anthony Edwards', Jeanine Robel. Woods was seen boasting Robel's baby bump as the Timberwolves hosted the Indiana Pacers on Saturday.

Robel confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram three days prior and is now showing her baby bump to the world. Both Robel and Woods are also wearing white as they celebrate the pregnancy.

Jordyn Woods holds Jeanine Robel's baby bump before the Pacers-Timberwolves game

Anthony Edwards publicly acknowledged his relationship with Robel on Jan. 22, 2023, during a Timberwolves and Rockets game. Since then, the couple has kept a low profile on their relationship, though.

Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods have transitioned from friends to a couple and began their relationship in May 2020. The couple is going strong and has developed quite a relationship with Edwards and Robel, as seen in their Instagram stories.

Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns lead Minnesota Timberwolves past the Indiana Pacers

It has been an interesting night for Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, as the two combined for 77 points in the Timberwolves 127-109 victory over the Pacers. The team improved their record to 19-5 and are the leaders in the Western Conference.

Apart from the 40-point performance, Towns also contributed 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks while Edwards had seven 3-pointers along with four assists, three steals and two rebounds to go along with his 37 points.

Naz Reid came off the bench with 17 points and five rebounds while Troy Brown Jr. summed up the double-digit scorers for the Timberwolves.

On the other side, the Pacers went to battle with the Timberwolves without Tyrese Haliburton. Bruce Brown and Aaron Nesmith were their leaders in points with 17 points apiece in the loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on back-to-back wins as they face the Miami Heat on the road at the Kaseya Center on Monday. The play the Philadelphia 76ers after that in two days before returning to their home court to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.