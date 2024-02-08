Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods breaks fans hearts with latest New York Fashion Week announcement

American model Jordyn Woods is the girlfriend of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. She reposted a fan page's story on Instagram, revealing that she will not be attending the New York Fashion Week this month, which was a disappointment for many.

The fan page's story featured a video of Woods and expressed excitement for the upcoming event. Woods reposted the story on her Instagram with the caption:

"I won't be going this month 😢"

Jordyn Woods' IG Story

The reason for Woods missing the event is currently unknown. Woods had previously attended the New York Fashion Week in September of last year with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns. She also made headlines at the Paris Fashion Week in January where she shared a sweet moment with her former BFF Kylie Jenner.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) takes place twice a year, once in February and once in September. For February this year, the event is scheduled from Friday 9 to Wednesday 14.

Jordyn Woods' brand crosses 1-year milestone

On an entrepreneurial journey of her own, Woods has a successful business running side by side with her social media presence. Woods' authentic clothing brand, 'Woods by Jordyn,' celebrated its first anniversary in January. She recently spoke to Revolt TV:

“There is a lot of beauty in being able to have a platform, to be able to make money from home, and have the luxury of reaching people all around the world."

In January 2023, the model-turned-entrepreneur launched the brand with a mission to empower and celebrate every body type. The brand is dedicated to elevating and expressing confidence and individuality through attainable luxury garments.

Jordyn shared the milestone of Woods by Jordyn with a celebratory post on her brand's Instagram page:

"Feeling so blessed with all the love celebrating one year of Woods by Jordyn. Bring on year 2!❤️"

With 12.2 million followers on Instagram, Jordyn Woods is highly influential. She uses her platform to advocate for various causes and discusses her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns.

In addition to her clothing brand, Woods supports Karl-Anthony Towns during his games and the two manage to make time for each other, despite their busy schedules.

