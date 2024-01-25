Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods nails Paris Fashion Week outfit with $5,745 Dolce & Gabbana handbag 

While Karl-Anthony Towns continues to impress this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves, his girlfriend Jordyn Woods is making headlines for her fashion statements. Earlier this week, the 26-year-old was in an All-Black outfit with a Dolce & Gabbana handbag.

The model was a picture of elegance and style, keeping her look minimal. She also shared a sweet moment with Kylie Jenner. Woods took to Instagram to share a story of her attire.

Flaunting an All-black outfit, she accessorized her look with earrings, sleek-looking black gloves and a Mini Sicily handbag worth $5,745.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Karl-Anthony Towns' partner Jordyn Woods was seen in a splendid All-black outfit during Paris Fashion Week

Woods also sported a different look when she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show. The model rocked the skintight sheer outfit and added white earrings to the look.

As for interaction with Jenner, fans felt that it was a wholesome moment after the duo reportedly ended their friendship when news broke that Woods had cheated on Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods keeps it real about her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns were introduced by mutual friends, but it wasn't until 2020 that the couple went public with their relationship.

In an interview with People, the former revealed how the two had been through a lot in their relationship and the eventual growth that came with it:

"Friendship and trust. We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don't really get to know each other and they go into this relationship.

"So, we've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

Woods has also attended a few of Towns' games this season, and one of them was when Minnesota played the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns is playing some of his best basketball and recently set the league record for most points in the first half of an NBA game. He followed it up with a 27-point outing in the bounce-back win over the Washington Wizards.

This season, the forward is averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists. His last five games has seen him average 27.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

The Wolves have been one of the teams to beat this season and are well on their way to the playoffs. They are second in the West with a 31-13 record, tying with the first-placed OKC Thunder.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!